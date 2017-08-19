Summary: This week’s archive radio show starts with a series of alerts. Then, we reveal some ’scary’ people and a not so ‘scary’ person. We suggest you keep a wary eye out for military recruiters on your child’s schoolyard, we point out yet more ‘racism as usual’, we unmask some liars — and for the feature piece this week we unmask the original mercenary prince himself, Mr. Eric Prince of the infamous Prince/DeVos family of armed Christian fascists.



Thunder and lightning this week — but then, you would expect no less from a Thunderbolt!

