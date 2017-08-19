Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
This week’s archive radio show starts with a series of alerts. Then, we reveal some ’scary’ people and a not so ‘scary’ person. We suggest you keep a wary eye out for military recruiters on your child’s schoolyard, we point out yet more ‘racism as usual’, we unmask some liars — and for the feature piece this week we unmask the original mercenary prince himself, Mr. Eric Prince of the infamous Prince/DeVos family of armed Christian fascists.

Thunder and lightning this week — but then, you would expect no less from a Thunderbolt!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. There is also a written version of The Thunderbolt at http://dana98501.wordpress.com/

Segments:

Station ID’s
00:00-00:21

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:21-03:02

Nerd Alert (Originally Aired 3-4-16)
Music: Jake Shimabukuro — Euphoria
03:02-10:00

Scary People & Not (Originally Aired 3-4-16)
Music: The Four Notes
10:00-11:21

Racism Matters (Originally Aired 3-18-16)
Music: The Muwewesu Xylophone Group with Béla Fleck — Mike Oldfield
11:20-16:00

Teach Your Children (Originally Aired 2-5-16)
Music: Karen Matheson
05:59-19:34

Pants on Fire (Originally Aired 2-5-16)
Music: Béla Fleck
19:34-24:44

The All American Mercenary Prince (Originally Aired 5-6-16)
Music: Yello — DEVO — Oranj Symphonette — DEVO
24:44-43:07

Thunderbolt Calendar
Music: Mannheim Steamroller — LBE Fanfare Trumpeters
43:06-56:20

Disclaimer, Promo
Music: Jethro Tull — Focus
56:16-58:44

End Music: Byala Stala
by Opa Cupa
58:44 1:00:00

01:00:00 English 2017-08-19
 Olympia, WA
