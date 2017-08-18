Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Music for the Mountain is a weekly bluegrass radio program featuring that hard-driving bluegrass sound, with classic and new tunes running the gamut from Bill Monroe to Sierra Hull.
The program is posted here in two sections for broadcasters to insert breaks for station identification, etc. Please be careful to add enough additional material as the length of the segments will vary from week to week
Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)
NEW TRADITION - Grandpa's Way - A Piece At A Time - Pinecastle
(break)
FLATT & SCRUGGS - The Barrow Gang Will Get You Little Man - 1964-1969 Plus - Bear Family
DOUG FLOWERS (with Lisa Shaffer) - Lonely Ends Where Love Begins - Doug Flowers Favorites - Self
THE FARM HANDS - They Don't Make 'Em Like Daddy Anymore - Colors - Pinecastle
(break)
BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Letter From My Darlin' - Castle Studio 1950-1951: Complete Sessions - Rock Star
(Del McCoury ID for Music for the Mountain)
STEVE EARLE & THE DEL MCCOURY BAND - Long, Lonesome Highway Blues - The Mountain - Warner Bros.
BLUE MOON RISING - Barely Hangin' On - Strange New World - Rural Rhythm
(break)
TRUE GRASS - Back On My Mind - True Grass - Self
(Buddy Melton ID for Music for the Mountain)
BALSAM RANGE - Voodoo Doll - Mountain Voodoo - Mountain Home
SIDELINE - Beggar In Heaven - Colors And Crossroads - Mountain Fever
CEDAR HILL - For Me It's Hello - By Request - Nickeltown
(break)
RALPH STANLEY & THE CLINCH MOUNTAIN BOYS - Will You Miss Me - Something Old, Something New - Rebel
THE SELDOM SCENE - With Body And Soul - Act 1 - Rebel
JIMMY MARTIN & THE SUNNY MOUNTAIN BOYS - Freeborn Man - Jimmy Martin & The Sunny Mountain Boys - Bear Family
RONNIE MCCOURY - Noppet Hill Breakdown - Heartbreak Town - Rounder
(break)
BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Raw Hide (false start) - Castle Studio 1950-1951: Complete Sessions - Rock Star
SAM BUSH...et al - World's Shortest Rawhide - Bluegrass Mandolin Extravaganza - Acoustic Disc
(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)