Notes: Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)



NEW TRADITION - Grandpa's Way - A Piece At A Time - Pinecastle



(break)



FLATT & SCRUGGS - The Barrow Gang Will Get You Little Man - 1964-1969 Plus - Bear Family



DOUG FLOWERS (with Lisa Shaffer) - Lonely Ends Where Love Begins - Doug Flowers Favorites - Self



THE FARM HANDS - They Don't Make 'Em Like Daddy Anymore - Colors - Pinecastle



(break)



BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Letter From My Darlin' - Castle Studio 1950-1951: Complete Sessions - Rock Star



(Del McCoury ID for Music for the Mountain)



STEVE EARLE & THE DEL MCCOURY BAND - Long, Lonesome Highway Blues - The Mountain - Warner Bros.



BLUE MOON RISING - Barely Hangin' On - Strange New World - Rural Rhythm



(break)



TRUE GRASS - Back On My Mind - True Grass - Self



(Buddy Melton ID for Music for the Mountain)



BALSAM RANGE - Voodoo Doll - Mountain Voodoo - Mountain Home



SIDELINE - Beggar In Heaven - Colors And Crossroads - Mountain Fever



CEDAR HILL - For Me It's Hello - By Request - Nickeltown



(break)



RALPH STANLEY & THE CLINCH MOUNTAIN BOYS - Will You Miss Me - Something Old, Something New - Rebel



THE SELDOM SCENE - With Body And Soul - Act 1 - Rebel



JIMMY MARTIN & THE SUNNY MOUNTAIN BOYS - Freeborn Man - Jimmy Martin & The Sunny Mountain Boys - Bear Family



RONNIE MCCOURY - Noppet Hill Breakdown - Heartbreak Town - Rounder

(break)



BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Raw Hide (false start) - Castle Studio 1950-1951: Complete Sessions - Rock Star



SAM BUSH...et al - World's Shortest Rawhide - Bluegrass Mandolin Extravaganza - Acoustic Disc



(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)