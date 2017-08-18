Notes: OUT OF THE WOODS INTRO



JOLIE HOLLAND & SAMANTHA PARTON - Little Black Bear (Blue Rooms Version) - Wildflower Blues - Cinquefoil



PETE'S POSSE - The Bunny Tree - The Conversation - Self



BEYOND THE PALE - Ispravnost Licne Vizije - Ruckus - Borealis



DUBLIN GULCH - Dispute At The Crossroads / Maids Of Mt Cisco / The Scholar - Tap'er Light - Self



THE PITMEN POETS - Coughin' Well / 1915-1972 - More Black Diamonds - Self



GWYNETH GLYN - Tanau - Tro - Bendigedig



NIGHT TREE - Ships - Night Tree - Self



JEFFERSON AIRPLANE - Wooden Ships - 2400 Fulton Street - RCA



DAVE MCGRAW & MANDY FER - Tide Moon Ship Horn - Maritime - Self



BILL WILSON - The Good Ship Society - Ever Changing Minstrel - Legacy



KRIS DREVER - Shipwrecked - If Wishes Were Horses - Reveal



CORINNE WEST - Give Our Ships Away - Starlight Highway - Make



THE LONESOME ACE STRINGBAND - The Boatman - Gone For Evermore - Self



THE EARLY MAYS - Little Pink - Chase The Sun - Self



GLORIA ATTOUN - Going To Dale's - Go - Out Attoun



EMI SUNSHINE - Danny Ray - Ragged Dreams - Self



JASON WILBER - When These Good Old Days Are Gone - Reaction Time - WilberTone



RACHEL BAIMAN - Thinkin' On You - Shame - Free Dirt



DAVID RAWLINGS - Yup - Poor David's Almanack - Acony



OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW - I Hear Them All - Best Of - Nettwerk



DANNY BARNES - Steel Guitar Rag - Stove Up - Wendell World



NOAM PIKELNY - Old Banjo - Universal Favorite - Rounder



MOLLY TUTTLE - Good Enough - Rise - Self



(Weekly concert calendar over 'Waiting for Gordon' by Dana & Susan Robinson)



CHARLIE PARR - HoBo - Dog - Red House



R.L. BURNSIDE - Peach Tree Blues - Worried Blues Radio Sampler - Fat Possum



STEVE HOWELL & JASON WEINHEIMER - Louis Collins - A Hundred Years From Today - Out Of The Past



WALTER TROUT (with John Mayall) - Blues For Jimmy T. - We're All In This Together - Provogue



RAY WYLIE HUBBARD - Spider, Snaker And Little Sun - Tell The Devil I'm Getting There As Fast As I Can - Bordello



GUY DAVIS & FABRIZIO POGGI - Evil Hearted Me - Sonny & Brownie's Last Train - MC



BEN HUNTER & JOE SEAMONS with PHIL WIGGINS - Stop & Listen Blues - A Black & Tan Ball - Self



JOSHUA JACOBSON - Twerkin' Little Mama - Good Little Thing - Fatmouth



ALI HANDAL - Not A Pretty Girl - That's What She Said - Red Parlor



ANI DIFRANCO - Sasquatch - Binary - Righteous Babe



CHRIS RONALD - Mosquito - Fragments - Borealis



BRUCE COCKBURN - Stab At Matter - Bone On Bone - True North



SHAWNA CASPI - Numbers Game - Forest Fire - Self



QUILES & CLOUD - Black Sky Lightning (one mic version) - Shake Me Now - Compass



EMMA'S REVOLUTION - Still Here - Revolution Now - Moving Forward



AMANDA ANNE PLATT & THE HONEYCUTTERS - The Road - Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters - Organic



MARK BRINE - You're An Old Timey Tune - Old Timey Tunes: 22 Collected Works: Recordings From 1977-1982 - Kjk



(Outro over 'Happy Trails' by Quicksilver Messenger Service)