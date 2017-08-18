Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
This version of the program is divided into 6 segments so broadcasters who desire to use this content can insert your station info, etc. The segments vary in length.
Out of the Woods is an earthy, wires and wood, mostly acoustic program featuring some of the best new and established artists from the worlds of folk, bluegrass, singer-songwriters, alt.country, Americana, classic country, old-time, Celtic, and everything that falls in between. The show is an unpredictable mix flowing like a river between moods, often with an edge or in a melancholy minor key. On occasion, Out of the Woods features interviews and live in-studio performances with national and international touring musicians. Past guests have included artists such as Bela Fleck, Si Kahn, Brown Bird, Dana Robinson, Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen, Kate MacLeod, Bill Bourne, Karl Shiflett, Rachel Bissex, Darryl Purpose, Bow Thayer, Cosy Sheridan and many others. Out of the Woods grew out of Jon 'Chip' Colcord's former acoustic programs, The Song Swap and Music For The Mountain, separate folk and bluegrass programs which aired in New Hampshire during the 1990s. As a child, Colcord grew up a ravenous music fan with an ear for both rock and folk. All of these influences converge on Out of the Woods to bring you a mix which is as much on the edge as it is down home. Folk music with a rock 'n' roll soul
OUT OF THE WOODS INTRO
JOLIE HOLLAND & SAMANTHA PARTON - Little Black Bear (Blue Rooms Version) - Wildflower Blues - Cinquefoil
(break)
PETE'S POSSE - The Bunny Tree - The Conversation - Self
BEYOND THE PALE - Ispravnost Licne Vizije - Ruckus - Borealis
DUBLIN GULCH - Dispute At The Crossroads / Maids Of Mt Cisco / The Scholar - Tap'er Light - Self
THE PITMEN POETS - Coughin' Well / 1915-1972 - More Black Diamonds - Self
GWYNETH GLYN - Tanau - Tro - Bendigedig
(break)
NIGHT TREE - Ships - Night Tree - Self
JEFFERSON AIRPLANE - Wooden Ships - 2400 Fulton Street - RCA
DAVE MCGRAW & MANDY FER - Tide Moon Ship Horn - Maritime - Self
BILL WILSON - The Good Ship Society - Ever Changing Minstrel - Legacy
KRIS DREVER - Shipwrecked - If Wishes Were Horses - Reveal
CORINNE WEST - Give Our Ships Away - Starlight Highway - Make
THE LONESOME ACE STRINGBAND - The Boatman - Gone For Evermore - Self
(break)
THE EARLY MAYS - Little Pink - Chase The Sun - Self
GLORIA ATTOUN - Going To Dale's - Go - Out Attoun
EMI SUNSHINE - Danny Ray - Ragged Dreams - Self
JASON WILBER - When These Good Old Days Are Gone - Reaction Time - WilberTone
RACHEL BAIMAN - Thinkin' On You - Shame - Free Dirt
(break)
DAVID RAWLINGS - Yup - Poor David's Almanack - Acony
OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW - I Hear Them All - Best Of - Nettwerk
DANNY BARNES - Steel Guitar Rag - Stove Up - Wendell World
NOAM PIKELNY - Old Banjo - Universal Favorite - Rounder
MOLLY TUTTLE - Good Enough - Rise - Self
(Weekly concert calendar over 'Waiting for Gordon' by Dana & Susan Robinson)
CHARLIE PARR - HoBo - Dog - Red House
R.L. BURNSIDE - Peach Tree Blues - Worried Blues Radio Sampler - Fat Possum
STEVE HOWELL & JASON WEINHEIMER - Louis Collins - A Hundred Years From Today - Out Of The Past
(break)
WALTER TROUT (with John Mayall) - Blues For Jimmy T. - We're All In This Together - Provogue
RAY WYLIE HUBBARD - Spider, Snaker And Little Sun - Tell The Devil I'm Getting There As Fast As I Can - Bordello
GUY DAVIS & FABRIZIO POGGI - Evil Hearted Me - Sonny & Brownie's Last Train - MC
BEN HUNTER & JOE SEAMONS with PHIL WIGGINS - Stop & Listen Blues - A Black & Tan Ball - Self
JOSHUA JACOBSON - Twerkin' Little Mama - Good Little Thing - Fatmouth
(break)
ALI HANDAL - Not A Pretty Girl - That's What She Said - Red Parlor
ANI DIFRANCO - Sasquatch - Binary - Righteous Babe
CHRIS RONALD - Mosquito - Fragments - Borealis
BRUCE COCKBURN - Stab At Matter - Bone On Bone - True North
(break)
SHAWNA CASPI - Numbers Game - Forest Fire - Self
QUILES & CLOUD - Black Sky Lightning (one mic version) - Shake Me Now - Compass
EMMA'S REVOLUTION - Still Here - Revolution Now - Moving Forward
AMANDA ANNE PLATT & THE HONEYCUTTERS - The Road - Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters - Organic
MARK BRINE - You're An Old Timey Tune - Old Timey Tunes: 22 Collected Works: Recordings From 1977-1982 - Kjk
(Outro over 'Happy Trails' by Quicksilver Messenger Service)