Notes: UpFront Soul #2017.31 Playlist

Hour 1

Artist / Song / Disk / Label

Joan Armatrading / Back to the Night / Back to the Night / A&M

Ann Peebles / (You Keep Me) Hangin' On / I Can't Stand The Rain / Fat Possum

Billy Preston / Can't You Hear My Heart / Don't Let Me Catch You Crying /

Jackie Shane / Any Other Way / Any Other Way / Numero Group

Al Green / Summertime / Tired of Being Alone /

Miles Davis & Gil Evans / It Ain't Necessarily So / Porgy & Bess /

Hugh Masekela / Run No More(A Vuo Mo) / Early Hugh Masakela /

Jackie Wilson / You Better Know It / Archive '57-'61 /

Booker T & the MG's / Soul Limbo / Stax 50th Anniversary Celebration /

Little Clara & Les Chacals / Pas de Playboy Pour Moi / Un Pas Apres L'Autre / Q-Sounds Recordings

Liz Vice / Empty Me Out / There's a Light / Ramseur Records

Mickey & The Soul Generation / Joint Session / Iron Leg / Quannum Projects

Breakwater / Feel Your Way / Breakwater / Get On Down

Joy Oladokun / Charleston / Carry /

Ben Branch & the Operation Breadbasket Orchestra / Nobody Knows / On the Case /

Jerry Lawson / Peace Like a River / Just a Mortal Man / Red Beet Records

Hour 2

Smokey Robinson & The Miracles / Going to a Go-Go / 35th Anniversary Celebration /

Carla Thomas / Let Me Be Good To You / Stax 50th Anniversary /

Eddie Harris / That Is Why You're Overweight / That Is Why You're Overweight /

Sammy Davis, Jr. / Love Me or Leave Me / Britain's Greatest Hits 1955 /

Jimmy McGriff / Dig On It / Killer Jazz Funk From Groove Merchant Vault - Return of Jazz Funk /

Charles Bradley / Where Do We Go from Here (feat. Menahan Street Band) / Victim Of Love / Daptone

Nina Simone / Poppies / Emergency Ward /

Yusef Lateef / In the Evening / The Complete Yusef Lateef / Rhino

Cassandra Wilson / What Is It? / Glamoured / Blue Note

Femi Kuti / Na so We See Am / No Place For My Dream / Wrasse Records

Black Rock / Bad Cloud Overhead / Bad Cloud Overhead - Single /

Don Covay / If There's a Will There's a Way / Serious Funk - [The Dave Cash Collection] /

The Lijadu Sisters / Come and Dance / Sunshine /

Bob James / Night Crawler / Heads / CBS

Sam Cooke / Havin' a Party / Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 / RCA