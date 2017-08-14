Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
We'll hear tributes to Gershwin's Porgy and Bess from Al Green and Miles Davis, hear beautiful gospel from Liz Vice, and find out why we're overweight from Eddie Harris.
UpFront Soul #2017.31 Playlist
Hour 1
Joan Armatrading / Back to the Night / Back to the Night / A&M
Ann Peebles / (You Keep Me) Hangin' On / I Can't Stand The Rain / Fat Possum
Billy Preston / Can't You Hear My Heart / Don't Let Me Catch You Crying /
Jackie Shane / Any Other Way / Any Other Way / Numero Group
Al Green / Summertime / Tired of Being Alone /
Miles Davis & Gil Evans / It Ain't Necessarily So / Porgy & Bess /
Hugh Masekela / Run No More(A Vuo Mo) / Early Hugh Masakela /
Jackie Wilson / You Better Know It / Archive '57-'61 /
Booker T & the MG's / Soul Limbo / Stax 50th Anniversary Celebration /
Little Clara & Les Chacals / Pas de Playboy Pour Moi / Un Pas Apres L'Autre / Q-Sounds Recordings
Liz Vice / Empty Me Out / There's a Light / Ramseur Records
Mickey & The Soul Generation / Joint Session / Iron Leg / Quannum Projects
Breakwater / Feel Your Way / Breakwater / Get On Down
Joy Oladokun / Charleston / Carry /
Ben Branch & the Operation Breadbasket Orchestra / Nobody Knows / On the Case /
Jerry Lawson / Peace Like a River / Just a Mortal Man / Red Beet Records
Hour 2
Smokey Robinson & The Miracles / Going to a Go-Go / 35th Anniversary Celebration /
Carla Thomas / Let Me Be Good To You / Stax 50th Anniversary /
Eddie Harris / That Is Why You're Overweight / That Is Why You're Overweight /
Sammy Davis, Jr. / Love Me or Leave Me / Britain's Greatest Hits 1955 /
Jimmy McGriff / Dig On It / Killer Jazz Funk From Groove Merchant Vault - Return of Jazz Funk /
Charles Bradley / Where Do We Go from Here (feat. Menahan Street Band) / Victim Of Love / Daptone
Nina Simone / Poppies / Emergency Ward /
Yusef Lateef / In the Evening / The Complete Yusef Lateef / Rhino
Cassandra Wilson / What Is It? / Glamoured / Blue Note
Femi Kuti / Na so We See Am / No Place For My Dream / Wrasse Records
Black Rock / Bad Cloud Overhead / Bad Cloud Overhead - Single /
Don Covay / If There's a Will There's a Way / Serious Funk - [The Dave Cash Collection] /
The Lijadu Sisters / Come and Dance / Sunshine /
Bob James / Night Crawler / Heads / CBS
Sam Cooke / Havin' a Party / Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 / RCA