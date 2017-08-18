!earshot 20 - August 18, 2017

Subtitle: Episode 244 of the !earshot 20

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Brian Cleveland & Anthony Enman

Summary: Anthony Enman & Brian Cleveland count down the Top 20 albums charting across Canada this week from earshot-online.com, take a look at music news with Calum Slingerland of Exclaim!, chat with Drew Sweet of subtle, and much more.

Credits: Spoken Word: 32 minutes

100% New

77% CanCon

64% FemCon



20. Hooded Fang - "Mama Pearl"

19. KASHKA - "Float Away"

18. Mappe Of - "Peaceful Ghosts"



!earshot Extra: subtle - "Boy Wonder"



17. Fleet Foxes - "Cassius, –"

16. Sudan Archives - "Oatmeal"

15. Arcade Fire - "Creature Comfort"

14. Walrus - "Later Days"

13. FOONYAP - "Woolf and Plath (Tomas Morante Remix)"

12. TOPS - "Petals"

11. Mise En Scene - "Guts/Glory"

10. White Poppy - "Pink Haze"

9. Needles//Pins - "Tomorrow"

8. Toro Y Moi - "Girl Like You"



!earshot Extra: Alvvays - "Plimsoll Punks"



7. Japanese Breakfast - "Boyish"

6. No Aloha - "Dead Head"

5. Waxahatchee - "Fade"

4. Mac DeMarco - "Baby You're Out"

3. Whitehorse - "Boys Like You"

2. Do Make Say Think - "War On Torpor"

1. Broken Social Scene - "Gonna Get Better"

