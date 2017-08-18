Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 !earshot 20 
 Episode 244 of the !earshot 20
 Weekly Program
 Brian Cleveland & Anthony Enman
 Brian Cleveland  
Anthony Enman & Brian Cleveland count down the Top 20 albums charting across Canada this week from earshot-online.com, take a look at music news with Calum Slingerland of Exclaim!, chat with Drew Sweet of subtle, and much more.
Spoken Word: 32 minutes
100% New
77% CanCon
64% FemCon

20. Hooded Fang - "Mama Pearl"
19. KASHKA - "Float Away"
18. Mappe Of - "Peaceful Ghosts"

!earshot Extra: subtle - "Boy Wonder"

17. Fleet Foxes - "Cassius, –"
16. Sudan Archives - "Oatmeal"
15. Arcade Fire - "Creature Comfort"
14. Walrus - "Later Days"
13. FOONYAP - "Woolf and Plath (Tomas Morante Remix)"
12. TOPS - "Petals"
11. Mise En Scene - "Guts/Glory"
10. White Poppy - "Pink Haze"
9. Needles//Pins - "Tomorrow"
8. Toro Y Moi - "Girl Like You"

!earshot Extra: Alvvays - "Plimsoll Punks"

7. Japanese Breakfast - "Boyish"
6. No Aloha - "Dead Head"
5. Waxahatchee - "Fade"
4. Mac DeMarco - "Baby You're Out"
3. Whitehorse - "Boys Like You"
2. Do Make Say Think - "War On Torpor"
1. Broken Social Scene - "Gonna Get Better"
This program is produced weekly from Local 107.3 FM in Saint John, New Brunswick and available for free syndication internationally on over 30 community radio partners. If you choose to air !earshot 20, or have any questions or comments. please let us know at earshot20@gmail.com

!earshot is published by the National Campus and Community Radio Association and all contents are copyright © 1999-2017.

01:56:56 English 2017-08-18
 Local 107.3 FM (CFMH) - Saint John, New Brunswick
