Summary: David Bacon is an Award-winning photojournalist, author, and immigrant rights activist he has spent over twenty years as a labor organizer. For the past two decades he has been a reporter and documentary photographer, shooting for many national publications and independent projects, and exhibiting his work internationally. Bacon’s books include The Children of NAFTA, Communities without Borders, Illegal People (Beacon, 2008), and The Right to Stay Home (Beacon, 2013)



Sylvia interviews David on this newest book “The Right to Stay Home, How Us Policy Drives Mexican Migration” journalist David Bacon tells the story of the growing resistance of Mexican communities. Bacon shows how immigrant communities are fighting back—envisioning a world in which migration isn’t forced by poverty or environmental destruction and people are guaranteed the “right to stay home.” This richly detailed and comprehensive portrait of immigration reveals how the interconnected web of labor, migration, and the global economy unites farmers, migrant workers, and union organizers across borders.