Summary: "They tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well guess what? You just magnified her."



Here is the show dedicated to Heather Heyer, starting with old clips from War of the Worlds, Don Lemmon calls out the KKK and David DuKe, classic “Disavowing Nazis” PSAs, including “Don’t Be A Sucker,” and “Skokie: When the Nazis Planned A March in A Jewish Community,” Colbert is sure of Trumps hate; AM Joy walks us through the Charlottesville riots in real time, Anonymous warns: "We Are Angry,” Jimmy Kimmel Wonders Whether Trump Is ‘Cutting Eye Holes Out Of His Bed sheets, Donny Deutsch calls it: 'We Have A Racist As A President', Michael Moore hits the Duh button comparing Trump Voters to racists, Impeachment law, an LOCAL DURHAM Protesters topple Confederate statue and we meet Takiyah Thompson, the NCCU Student Who Pulled Down the Confederate Statue and Defied White Supremacy! Fuck you Fascists.