 A reading of the mediacoop.ca article by David Gray-Donald, along with a bit of commentary.
Responding to the SCC's rejection of the Chippewas of the Thames First Nations challenge of the NEB's decision to allow the #line9 pipeline to have its flow reversed & to have the inline pressure increased—while also approving for the flow of #tarsands diluted bitumen and fracked oil—despite a complete failure to meaningfully consult any Indigenous community potentially impacted along the pipeline's route, David-Gray Donald analysis 6 of the more absurd issues plaguing this high court decision
article: David Gray-Donald
http://mediacoop.ca/story/6-glaring-issues-supreme-courts-line-9-decision/36578
Responding to the Supreme Court of Canada's rejection of the Chippewas of the Thames First Nations challenge of the National Energy Board's decision to allow the #line9 pipeline to have its flow reversed and to have the inline pressure increased—while also approving for the flow of tar sands diluted bitumen and bakken-shale fracked oil—despite a complete failure to meaningfully consult any Indigenous community potentially impacted along the pipeline’s route, David-Gray Donald analysis six of the more absurd issues plaguing this high court decision.

The bulk of this episode of AW@L radio is a reading of “6 Glaring Issues with the Supreme Court's Line 9 Decision” from the mediacoop.ca, posted by David Gray-Donald (@DgrDon). You can access the whole article here:
http://mediacoop.ca/story/6-glaring-issues-supreme-courts-line-9-decision/36578

