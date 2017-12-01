Summary: Like Michael Che on Saturday Night Live, I don’t want to do this, I don’t want to have another one of these episodes; Race is present in everything I do – yes, it’s true, Race is present not because I want it to be BUT because people need it to be. Why do they need Race to be present because they need me to know who is in charge – they are. That though is another issue entirely, where was I? Oh yes, Charlotte’s Web has found a villa to capture, this episode was not easy to make, I honestly thought about not publishing it because it was so uncomfortable for me, but the more I heard people speak AROUND Charlottesville and not truly answer the question “HOW” this happened, the more I knew why I had recorded the audio I recorded. The episode includes three segments, each one the last segment I thought I’d record for the episode, (that will become somewhat apparent in the arrangement). These are difficult days requiring difficult, albeit truthful answers, answers that are themselves difficult to digest. Listening to many Progressive commentators they too are lost in confusion, relying on old warn out explanations that do little more than attempt to save themselves from being cast as a Racist, White Supremacist or Neo-Nazi; such commentating is not needed, hence this show.