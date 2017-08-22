The Mixed Tape - August 22, 2017

Subtitle: S13E30: Youth Radio Camp Special

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Brian Cleveland

Summary: Brian Cleveland is joined by the awesome participants from Local 107.3FM's first-ever Youth Radio Camp to play a selection of new Canadian music. This week's episode features tracks from Adam Washburn, Canailles, Pick A Piper, Philippe B, and more.

Credits: Spoken Word: 14 minutes

80% New

93% CanCon

40% FemCon

33% Maritime-based artists



KASHKA - "Holding Steady"

Jacques Greene - "I Won't Judge"

Canailles - "Backflips"

Adam Washburn - "Farther"

Whitehorse - "Gracie"

Elephant Skeletons - "We Will Be Able To Time Travel"

Elephant Skeletons - "Departure"

Philippe B - "Explosion"

Wintersleep - "Amerika"

Dan Mangan - "Robots"

Pick A Piper - "Still Awake"

Hollerado - "Born Yesterday"

Port Cities - "Don't Say You Love Me"

Sir Thomas Beecham & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - "La Gazza Ladra - Overture (Part I) (The Thieving Magpie) (Rossini)"

Mac DeMarco - "My Old Man"

Notes: This program is produced weekly at Local 107.3FM in Saint John, New Brunswick and is available for free syndication to community radio partners. If you choose to air The Mixed Tape, or have any questions or comments. please let me know at brian@cfmh.ca



