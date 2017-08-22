Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 The Mixed Tape 
 S13E30: Youth Radio Camp Special
 Weekly Program
 Brian Cleveland
 Brian Cleveland  
Brian Cleveland is joined by the awesome participants from Local 107.3FM's first-ever Youth Radio Camp to play a selection of new Canadian music. This week's episode features tracks from Adam Washburn, Canailles, Pick A Piper, Philippe B, and more.
Spoken Word: 14 minutes
80% New
93% CanCon
40% FemCon
33% Maritime-based artists

KASHKA - "Holding Steady"
Jacques Greene - "I Won't Judge"
Canailles - "Backflips"
Adam Washburn - "Farther"
Whitehorse - "Gracie"
Elephant Skeletons - "We Will Be Able To Time Travel"
Elephant Skeletons - "Departure"
Philippe B - "Explosion"
Wintersleep - "Amerika"
Dan Mangan - "Robots"
Pick A Piper - "Still Awake"
Hollerado - "Born Yesterday"
Port Cities - "Don't Say You Love Me"
Sir Thomas Beecham & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - "La Gazza Ladra - Overture (Part I) (The Thieving Magpie) (Rossini)"
Mac DeMarco - "My Old Man"
This program is produced weekly at Local 107.3FM in Saint John, New Brunswick and is available for free syndication to community radio partners. If you choose to air The Mixed Tape, or have any questions or comments. please let me know at brian@cfmh.ca

  Download Program Podcast
00:59:37 English 2017-08-22
 Local 107.3 FM (CFMH) - Saint John, New Brunswick
  View Script
    
 00:59:37  128Kbps mp3
(56MB) Mono		 7 Download File...
   