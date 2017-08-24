Notes: For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog



Charles Wuorinen: Alphabetical Ashbery I-IV (11:55)

John Ashbery: Three more poems from Planisphere (3:08)

Stefan Wolpe: Drei Kleinere Kanons (4:546)



Elliott Carter: Night Fantasies



Elliott Carter: Figment 2 (Remembering Mr. Ives) (3:30)

Charles Ives: August (2:32)

Sara Teasdale: August Moonrise (1:56)