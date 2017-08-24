|
Weekly Program
Max Shea, Host
Max Shea
For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog
Charles Wuorinen: Alphabetical Ashbery I-IV (11:55)
John Ashbery: Three more poems from Planisphere (3:08)
Stefan Wolpe: Drei Kleinere Kanons (4:546)
Elliott Carter: Night Fantasies
Elliott Carter: Figment 2 (Remembering Mr. Ives) (3:30)
Charles Ives: August (2:32)
Sara Teasdale: August Moonrise (1:56)
00:58:00
English
2017-08-24
Amherst MA
Martian Gardens Episode 897 Hour 1
