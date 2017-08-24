|
| Weekly Program
| Max Shea, Host
| Max Shea
For non-profit use only.
|For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog
Gyorgy Ligeti: Lontano (12:36)
Luigi Nono: Liebeslied (5:04)
Arnold Schoenberg: Zwischenspiel (choral interlude) (2:43)
Jane Antonia Cornish: Into Silence I & II (9:15)
Bang On A Can All-Stars: Big Beautiful Dark and Scary (J. Wolfe)(9:00)
P. Inman: Aengus (1:00)
Thomas DeLio: Inents (Version 2 for tape) (8:40)
Elizabeth Hoffman: Vim (12:06)
Cherie Moses: Canciones de las madres (13:34)
|01:22:54
|English
|2017-08-24
| Amherst MA
|1
|Martian Gardens Episode 897 Hour 3
| 01:22:54
|128Kbps mp3
(78MB) Stereo
