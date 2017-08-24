Notes: For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog



Gyorgy Ligeti: Lontano (12:36)

Luigi Nono: Liebeslied (5:04)

Arnold Schoenberg: Zwischenspiel (choral interlude) (2:43)



Jane Antonia Cornish: Into Silence I & II (9:15)

Bang On A Can All-Stars: Big Beautiful Dark and Scary (J. Wolfe)(9:00)



P. Inman: Aengus (1:00)

Thomas DeLio: Inents (Version 2 for tape) (8:40)

Elizabeth Hoffman: Vim (12:06)



Cherie Moses: Canciones de las madres (13:34)