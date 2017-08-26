Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 The Thunderbolt 
 Archive Show
 Weekly Program
 Dana
 106.5 KOWA (Olympia, WA)  
 For non-profit use only.
 Public Domain 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
This week’s archive radio show starts off by congratulating humanity for being what will probably be the last surviving higher life form on the planet! If that is indeed what happens — then that means we are going to win! Yay, humanity!

Then we feature some privacy matters, some legal matters, we assure the citizens of Chicago that they have one less worry these days, we indulge in a contemplation upon adapting to one’s environment — and for the feature piece this week we go historical again with an account of a Bohemian paradise that prospered in the New England woods of the 17th Century — that is, it prospered until the Puritans got hold of it…

Historical Thunderbolts this week — literally! Listen with extreme caution…
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. There is also a written version of The Thunderbolt at http://dana98501.wordpress.com/

Segments:

Station ID’s
00:00-00:21

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:21-02:46

And the Winner Is (Originally Aired 5-20-16)
Music: Sketch
02:46-08:12

Privacy Matters (Originally Aired 3-18-16)
Music: David Newman — Yello
08:12-14:28

Legal Matters (Originally Aired 3-18-16)
Music: Sound Dogs — Björk — Les Baxter
14:27-22:20

No Worries, Chicago! (Originally Aired 5-6-16)
Featuring the Toothless Old Grandpa
Music: Buzzcocks
22:20-26:16

Adapting to the Environment (Originally Aired 6-3-16)
Music: Johann Pachelbel
26:15-27:37

The Merry Pagans of Merry Mount (Originally Aired 6-3-16)
Music: Pat Boone — Jeff Beck — Mannheim Steamroller — Dick Hyman — Mike Oldfield
27:36-41:09

Thunderbolt Calendar
Music: Mannheim Steamroller — LBE Fanfare Trumpeters
41:08-57:16

Disclaimer, Promo
Music: Jethro Tull — Focus
57:11-59:35

End Music: Dvojka
by Kal
59:35 1:00:00

 TB 170826 The Merry Pagans of Merry Mount 2X Download Program Podcast
Archive Show
01:00:00 English 2017-08-26
 Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
TB 170826 The Merry Pagans of Merry Mount 2X  01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(115MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
   