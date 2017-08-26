Summary: This week’s archive radio show starts off by congratulating humanity for being what will probably be the last surviving higher life form on the planet! If that is indeed what happens — then that means we are going to win! Yay, humanity!



Then we feature some privacy matters, some legal matters, we assure the citizens of Chicago that they have one less worry these days, we indulge in a contemplation upon adapting to one’s environment — and for the feature piece this week we go historical again with an account of a Bohemian paradise that prospered in the New England woods of the 17th Century — that is, it prospered until the Puritans got hold of it…



Historical Thunderbolts this week — literally! Listen with extreme caution…

