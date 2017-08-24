Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 The Sunrise Ocean Bender 
 SOB 08.24.17
 Music
 mr. atavist
 mr. atavist  
 For non-profit use only.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Sunrise Ocean Bender airs in the flesh Thursdays 9-11pm EST on WRIR 97.3 FM, Richmond, Virginia
Tarotplane-258 Oblique B-258 Oblique-2017-Tarotplane
A Year in the Country-Undertows-Undercurrents-2017-A Year in the Country
Raising Holy Sparks-Mobi’s Trip-Search for the Vanished Heaven-2017-Eiderdown Records
Perhaps-V (excerpt)-V-2017-Riot Season Records
Galaxy Research-Alien Chase Scene-Cryptic Fortune-2016-Galaxy Research
Sun Warshippers-Brain Blaster-Brain Blaster-2013-Sun Warshippers
Causa Sui-Euphorie-Live in Copenhagen-2017-El Paraiso
biG GRunt-Cybrog Signal-In Session-2016-Mega Dodo Records
Mordecai Smyth-Golf Girl-The Mayor of Toytown is Dead-2017-Mega Dodo Records
Soft Hearted Scientists-Mount Palomar-Uncanny Tales from the Everyday Undergrowth-2005-My Kung Fu
The Clown Died in Marvin Gardens-Beacon Street Union-Best of the Boston Sound-1968-Varèse Sarabande
Phluph-Another Day-Best of the Boston Sound-1968-Varèse Sarabande
Ill Wind-It’s Your Life-Flashes-1968-Afterglow
Dragonfly-I Feel It-Dragonfly-1968-EVA
The Edgar Broughton Band-Face from a Window-Pretty-Hi-Jack Boogie-Slow Down-Oora-1972-Warner Bros.
The Pretty Things-Cries from the Midnight Circus-Parachute-1970-Madfish
Sidewalk Society-Something to Say-Strange Roads-2017-Fruits de Mer Records
The Mickey Finn-Time to Start Loving You-Let’s Go Down and Blow Our Minds: The British Psychedelic Sounds Of 1967-2016-Grapefruit Records

SOB 08.24.17
02:00:00 English 2017-08-24
 WRIR
