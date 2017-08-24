Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Label / Radio / sunriseoceanbender.com / Sunrise Ocean Bender airs in the flesh Thursdays 9-11pm EST on WRIR 97.3 FM, Richmond, Virginia / wrir.org. Downloads are for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations.
Tarotplane-258 Oblique B-258 Oblique-2017-Tarotplane
A Year in the Country-Undertows-Undercurrents-2017-A Year in the Country
Raising Holy Sparks-Mobi’s Trip-Search for the Vanished Heaven-2017-Eiderdown Records
Perhaps-V (excerpt)-V-2017-Riot Season Records
Galaxy Research-Alien Chase Scene-Cryptic Fortune-2016-Galaxy Research
Sun Warshippers-Brain Blaster-Brain Blaster-2013-Sun Warshippers
Causa Sui-Euphorie-Live in Copenhagen-2017-El Paraiso
biG GRunt-Cybrog Signal-In Session-2016-Mega Dodo Records
Mordecai Smyth-Golf Girl-The Mayor of Toytown is Dead-2017-Mega Dodo Records
Soft Hearted Scientists-Mount Palomar-Uncanny Tales from the Everyday Undergrowth-2005-My Kung Fu
The Clown Died in Marvin Gardens-Beacon Street Union-Best of the Boston Sound-1968-Varèse Sarabande
Phluph-Another Day-Best of the Boston Sound-1968-Varèse Sarabande
Ill Wind-It’s Your Life-Flashes-1968-Afterglow
Dragonfly-I Feel It-Dragonfly-1968-EVA
The Edgar Broughton Band-Face from a Window-Pretty-Hi-Jack Boogie-Slow Down-Oora-1972-Warner Bros.
The Pretty Things-Cries from the Midnight Circus-Parachute-1970-Madfish
Sidewalk Society-Something to Say-Strange Roads-2017-Fruits de Mer Records
The Mickey Finn-Time to Start Loving You-Let’s Go Down and Blow Our Minds: The British Psychedelic Sounds Of 1967-2016-Grapefruit Records