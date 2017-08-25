!earshot 20 - August 25, 2017

Subtitle: Episode 245 of the !earshot 20

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Brian Cleveland & Anthony Enman

Summary: Anthony Enman & Brian Cleveland count down the Top 20 albums charting across Canada this week from earshot-online.com, take a look at music news with Calum Slingerland of Exclaim!, and much more.

Credits: Spoken Word: 28 minutes

100% New

86% CanCon

71% FemCon



20. Raveen - "Crimson"

19. Japanese Breakfast - "Soft Sounds From Another Planet"

18. Kacy & Clayton - "The Light Of Day"

17. Moon King - "In & Out"

16. Toro Y Moi - "Mirage"

15. Jen Cloher - "Great Australian Bite"

14. Walrus - "Free Again"

13. Hooded Fang - "Sisters And Suns"

12. FOONYAP - "The Fun Machine (Monochrome Rainbow Remix)"

11. Rococode - "A Love That You Will Never Know"

10. Mac DeMarco - "For the First Time"

9. Do Make Say Think - "Her Eyes On The Horizon"

8. No Aloha - "Work Shirt"



!earshot Extra: Weaves - "Walkaway"



7. Teenanger - "Just Drop It"

6. Faith Healer - "Sufferin' Creature"

5. Mise En Scene - "Young Leo"

4. Arcade Fire - "We Don't Deserve Love"

3. Whitehorse - "I Can't Take You With Me (Charlene's Theme)"

2. Daniel Romano - "Impossible Green"

1. Broken Social Scene - "Mouth Guards of the Apocalypse"

