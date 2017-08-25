Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 !earshot 20 
 Episode 245 of the !earshot 20
 Weekly Program
 Brian Cleveland & Anthony Enman
 Brian Cleveland  
Anthony Enman & Brian Cleveland count down the Top 20 albums charting across Canada this week from earshot-online.com, take a look at music news with Calum Slingerland of Exclaim!, and much more.
Spoken Word: 28 minutes
100% New
86% CanCon
71% FemCon

20. Raveen - "Crimson"
19. Japanese Breakfast - "Soft Sounds From Another Planet"
18. Kacy & Clayton - "The Light Of Day"
17. Moon King - "In & Out"
16. Toro Y Moi - "Mirage"
15. Jen Cloher - "Great Australian Bite"
14. Walrus - "Free Again"
13. Hooded Fang - "Sisters And Suns"
12. FOONYAP - "The Fun Machine (Monochrome Rainbow Remix)"
11. Rococode - "A Love That You Will Never Know"
10. Mac DeMarco - "For the First Time"
9. Do Make Say Think - "Her Eyes On The Horizon"
8. No Aloha - "Work Shirt"

!earshot Extra: Weaves - "Walkaway"

7. Teenanger - "Just Drop It"
6. Faith Healer - "Sufferin' Creature"
5. Mise En Scene - "Young Leo"
4. Arcade Fire - "We Don't Deserve Love"
3. Whitehorse - "I Can't Take You With Me (Charlene's Theme)"
2. Daniel Romano - "Impossible Green"
1. Broken Social Scene - "Mouth Guards of the Apocalypse"
This program is produced weekly from Local 107.3 FM in Saint John, New Brunswick and available for free syndication internationally on over 30 community radio partners. If you choose to air !earshot 20, or have any questions or comments. please let us know at earshot20@gmail.com

!earshot is published by the National Campus and Community Radio Association and all contents are copyright © 1999-2017.

  Download Program Podcast
01:56:56 English 2017-08-25
 Local 107.3 FM (CFMH) - Saint John, New Brunswick
  View Script
    
 00:57:46  128Kbps mp3
(82MB) Mono		 2 Download File...
 00:59:10  128Kbps mp3
(84MB) Mono		 2 Download File...
   