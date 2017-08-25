Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Princess Diana's Private Secretary and former Royal Navy officer Patrick Jephson has no respect left for Royalty
First hour: News review: Jack Lopresti cancelled;  Council Tax Reduction Scheme – to help poorest – Bristol council tax consultation slammed as ‘cruel and immoral’ - possibly illegal Bristol City Council tax consultation - mayor Marvin Rees will be leading a demonstration agains the cuts he himself is implementing  - although Council now thinking of charging 25% which the Greens think is illegal;  Bristol mayor says city 'is at breaking point' and is calling people to protest – Tory cuts from central government;  Three MPs quit Bath University roles over vice-chancellor pay - Bath University's robotic Prof. Dame Glynis Brakewell earns £450,000 a year;  Online retailer Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it would open a distribution centre in Bristol, south west England, in 2018, continuing a rapid expansion that saw its investments in the UK triple last year to over 400 million pounds ($513.96 million) - one of biggest tax evaders on planet and union busters – tax evasion;  question and answer from Manfred Petritsch – from All Smoke and Mirrors blog (in German) - asking which country is very close to Brussels but a tax haven not in the EU; Sasha Baron Cohen, in the personality of Ali G interviews Jacob Rees Mogg about class in 1999; local MP Jacob Rees Mogg bid to become the next Tory Prime Minister? RICH MOGG Tory rising star Jacob Rees-Mogg one of parliament’s richest MPs – raking in £1m this year - history of Rees-Mogg and family – Brexit; 'Self-driving' lorries to be tested on UK roads ;  Pound worth less than Euro in British airports as it plummets to 8-yr lows  - parity with the Euro and Swiss Franc, exports, balance of payments; Unlease, hell - Britain battles EU plans to 'wreck' UK car industry by stopping manufacturers selling service deals – Britain being punished;  Lord Rothschild - "Share Prices Are At Unprecedented Levels, This Is Not A Time To Add Risk" ;  homeless register used to locate illegals and remove them from UK; only 3% of foreign students stay in UK, contrary to popular belief; Critically ill two-year-old left homeless after repossessing agents forced to evict family;  British property divide revealed as over five MILLION own second homes despite 250,000 homeless  - immigration and housing;  clip from the end of Channel 4 documentary 'Diana – in her own words' soon to be removed from Channel 4 catch up website - Diana's bodyguard Ken Wharf and her Private Secretary and former Royal Navy officer Patrick Jephson has no respect left for Royalty after what he's seen.

