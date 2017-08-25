Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
'He who controls the past, controls the future. He who controls the present, controls the past.' - George Orwell

Second hour: Investigative reports: Russia pays off balance of Soviet Union's foreign debt - at the same time, Russia has written off a large part of the debt developing countries owed it e.g. Russia forgave more than $30 billion in debt owed by Cuba – British economy and QE. Barcelona terror attack – LIHOP or MIHOP:  interview with Chris Bollyn by Sean Stone on Buzzsaw – discussing 3 main operational areas of false flag attacks – architects, managerial, working – GLADIO – SITE website run by ex-Mossad Rita Katz.  Nelson's Pillar in Dublin was blown up by the IRA in 1966 – Up Went Nelson song which became a popular hit. Journalist Alan Whicker interviewing people in Dublin about Nelson's Pillar prior to the attack. Interview with Christine Townsend, from Counter Colston group, and William Brown, Secretary of Bristol Branch of National Union of Teachers: Bristol NUT on Twitter - spate of complaints and getting rid of statues in US;  Texas university removes 'white supremacy' statues overnight;  San Jose, California, city councilman considers removing Christopher Columbus statue;  Colston, slavery and Merchant Venturers;  teaching kids about slavery;  plaques and statues to Jimmy Savile removed;  expanding empires of Academies – more schools being taken over; 'orphan schools' – no-one wants to fund;  how teaching is different in commercially run Academy schools; anti-cuts march and rally on September 9th on College Green – a message from trades unions and Bristol mayor Marvin Rees to Central Governmen

