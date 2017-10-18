No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
The first of two Fall 2017 Fund Drive editions of Global A Go-Go, featuring Hotel X playing live in WRIR's Studio C; engineered by Richard Schellenberg, mic manager is Shannon Cleary
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Wednesday from 3 to 5 PM.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Tim Maia | Brazil | Nobody Can Live Forever | Tim Maia | Polydor | 1976
Jorge Ben | Brazil | Hermes Trismegisto Escreveu | Africa Brasil | Philips | 1976
Da Cruz | Brazil-Switzerland | Guerreira | Eco Do Futuro | Boom Jah / Broken Silence | 2017
Hotel X, live in WRIR's Studio C:
Gasoline Drawers
Woza Mtwana
Joe's Forecast
Power Show
Mafe
Madiba's Dance