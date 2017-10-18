Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Global A Go-Go 
 Music from around the world in the universal language of groove
 Bill Lupoletti  
The first of two Fall 2017 Fund Drive editions of Global A Go-Go, featuring Hotel X playing live in WRIR's Studio C; engineered by Richard Schellenberg, mic manager is Shannon Cleary
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Wednesday from 3 to 5 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Tim Maia | Brazil | Nobody Can Live Forever | Tim Maia | Polydor | 1976
Jorge Ben | Brazil | Hermes Trismegisto Escreveu | Africa Brasil | Philips | 1976
Da Cruz | Brazil-Switzerland | Guerreira | Eco Do Futuro | Boom Jah / Broken Silence | 2017

Hotel X, live in WRIR's Studio C:
Gasoline Drawers
Woza Mtwana
Joe's Forecast
Power Show
Mafe
Madiba's Dance

Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino | Italy | Aiora | Canzoniere | Ponderosa | 2017

01:59:53 English 2017-10-18
 Richmond VA USA
