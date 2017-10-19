Summary: In solidarity of The Juice Media who have been threatened - by the Australia Government - with legal action over their Honest Government Aderts, we've created the Australia Department of Anarchism.



Although this is a fictitious department we could still be jailed for five years if the proposed changes to the Commonwealth Criminal Code are passed.



Have a listen to the show to find out more, plus Franklin Lopez talking about fascism. And Bad Cop No Donut, and the return of Jepanarchy!!!