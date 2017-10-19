Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Exhibit Linda, Mark Tropicana, Special Patrol Nathan, Franklin Lopez
 Linda Rose  
 For non-profit use only.
 Attribution Non-commercial (by-nc) 
In solidarity of The Juice Media who have been threatened - by the Australia Government - with legal action over their Honest Government Aderts, we've created the Australia Department of Anarchism.

Although this is a fictitious department we could still be jailed for five years if the proposed changes to the Commonwealth Criminal Code are passed.

Have a listen to the show to find out more, plus Franklin Lopez talking about fascism. And Bad Cop No Donut, and the return of Jepanarchy!!!
Produced at 4ZZZ Brisbane.

4zzzfm.org.au

01:00:00 English 2017-10-19
 Underground 4ZZZ
