| Subversion #1312
| Regular Show
| Exhibit Linda, Mark Tropicana, Special Patrol Nathan, Franklin Lopez
| Linda Rose
| For non-profit use only.
| Attribution Non-commercial (by-nc)
| In solidarity of The Juice Media who have been threatened - by the Australia Government - with legal action over their Honest Government Aderts, we've created the Australia Department of Anarchism.
Although this is a fictitious department we could still be jailed for five years if the proposed changes to the Commonwealth Criminal Code are passed.
Have a listen to the show to find out more, plus Franklin Lopez talking about fascism. And Bad Cop No Donut, and the return of Jepanarchy!!!
|Produced at 4ZZZ Brisbane.
4zzzfm.org.au
|01:00:00
|English
|2017-10-19
| Underground 4ZZZ
