Program Information
 The Thunderbolt 
 Matters That Matter 2X
 Weekly Program
 Dana
 106.5 KOWA (Olympia, WA)  
 For non-profit use only.
 Public Domain 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
This week’s archive radio show features matters that actually matter! (What a concept for a public affairs program, eh?)

We first discuss some election matters from the last election. Then, the Thunderbolt goes ‘native’ and speaks to you in our native tongue. We discuss our privacy (or serious lack of same) we discuss our legal rights (or serious lack of same) and then the Toothless Old Grandpa makes one of his earliest appearances ever and tells us of economic matters that actually matter.

Then — for the feature piece — we reveal some of the secrets of the Council on Foreign Relations — the secret shadow government that most people have never heard of.

Thunderbolts that matter. Hang on to your brain. You’re in for a ride.
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. There is also a written version of The Thunderbolt at http://dana98501.wordpress.com/

Segments:

Disclaimers and Station ID
00:00-00:26

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:21-03:26

Election Matters (Originally Aired 3-18-16)
Music: Sonny Rhodes
03:22-05:02

The Wisdom of the Thunderbolt #1 (Originally Aired 3-18-16)
Music: Helen Piper — Frank Morgan, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, & Jack Haley
05:02-05:56

Native Tongue (Originally Aired 4-1-16)
Music: Little Richard — Manhattan Transfer
05:55-11:44

Privacy Matters (Originally Aired 3-18-16)
Music: David Newman — Yello
11:42-17:59

Legal Matters (Originally Aired 3-18-16)
Music: Sound Dogs — Björk — Les Baxter
17:55-25:48

Economic Matters (Originally Aired 3-18-16)
(Featuring the Toothless Old Grandpa)
Music: Afel Bocum & Béla Fleck — Yngwie Malmsteen
25:47-33:39

Foundational Matters (Originally Aired 3-18-16)
Music: Stuntman Mike — Kali Mutsa — Ozere — David Peel & The Lower East Side — Mike Oldfield
33:38-46:15

———————————————————

Olympia Version:

Olympia Action Alert
Music: Mannheim Steamroller — LBE Fanfare Trumpeters
46:16-51:29

Disclaimer, Promo
Music: Jethro Tull — Focus
51:24-53:50

End Music: Scott Taylor
by Colonel Claypool's Bucket Of Bernie Brains
53:49 1:00:00
———————————————————

Seattle Version:

Music Intro
46:15-46:36

Medley: Jumpin’ Jack Flash / Youngblood
by Leon Russell
46:36-56:29

Everybody’s Talkin’ ‘Bout the Young
by Leon Russell
56:29-58:22

Credits, Disclaimer, & Promo
Music: Jethro Tull — Focus
58:18-1:00:00

 TB 171020 Matters That Matter 2X (Olympia)
Olympia Version
01:00:00 English 2017-10-20
 Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
TB 171020 Matters That Matter 2X (Olympia)  01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(114MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 TB 171020 Matters That Matter 2X (Seattle)
Seattle Version
01:00:00 English 2017-10-20
 Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
TB 171020 Matters that Matter 2X (Seattle)  01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(112MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
   