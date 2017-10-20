Summary: This week’s archive radio show features matters that actually matter! (What a concept for a public affairs program, eh?)



We first discuss some election matters from the last election. Then, the Thunderbolt goes ‘native’ and speaks to you in our native tongue. We discuss our privacy (or serious lack of same) we discuss our legal rights (or serious lack of same) and then the Toothless Old Grandpa makes one of his earliest appearances ever and tells us of economic matters that actually matter.



Then — for the feature piece — we reveal some of the secrets of the Council on Foreign Relations — the secret shadow government that most people have never heard of.



Thunderbolts that matter. Hang on to your brain. You’re in for a ride.

