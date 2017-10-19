Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Music for the Mountain is a weekly bluegrass radio program featuring that hard-driving bluegrass sound, with classic and new tunes running the gamut from Bill Monroe to Sierra Hull.
The program is posted here in two sections for broadcasters to insert breaks for station identification, etc. Please be careful to add enough additional material as the length of the segments will vary from week to week
Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)
JOE MULLINS & THE RADIO RAMBLERS - I Heard That Train - The Story We Tell - Rebel
(break)
DOYLE LAWSON & QUICKSILVER - Cry Across Kansas - Life Is A Story - Mountain Home
(Dale Ann Bradley ID for Music for the Mountain)
DALE ANN BRADLEY - Sweetheart Of The Pines - Pocket Full Of Keys - Pinecastle
RAGGED UNION - Leaving Town - Time Captain - Shining Castle
(break)
LESTER FLATT & THE NASHVILLE GRASS - Thinking About You - The Essential Lester Flatt & The Nashville Grass - CMH
JIMMY MARTIN & THE SUNNY MOUNTAIN BOYS - Shackles And Chains - Jimmy Martin & The Sunny Mountain Boys - Bear Family
RALPH STANLEY - East Virginia Blues - Old Songs & Ballads, Vol. 2 - Rebel
(break)
SHANNON SLAUGHTER - He Moved A Mountain - Never Standing Still - Elite Circuit
DANIEL CRABTREE - In The Shadow Of His Wings - In The Shadow Of His Wings - Codel
MIKE BARNETT - Fox Chase - Portraits In Fiddles - Compass
(break)
BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - I'm On My Way Back To The Old Home - Castle Studio 1950-1951: Complete Sessions - Rock Star
(Del McCoury ID for Music for the Mountain)
THE DEL MCCOURY BAND - I'm Lonesome I'm Blue - Old Memories: The Songs Of Bill Monroe - McCoury Music
AMANDA COOK - Cry Cry Darlin' - Deep Water - Mountain Fever
(break)
MILE TWELVE - Ace Of Hearts - Onwards - Self
THE LONESOME RIVER BAND - Carolyn The Teenage Queen - One Step Forward - Sugar Hill
THE MOLLY ROSE BAND - Drinking Her Memory Down - With All Due Respect - Patuxent
DON RENO - Charlotte Breakdown - Founding Father Of The Bluegrass Banjo - CMH
(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)