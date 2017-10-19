Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Music For The Mountain Bluegrass 
 hard-driving bluegrass music
 Music
 Jon 'Chip' Colcord
 Out of the Woods Radio  
 Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Music for the Mountain is a weekly bluegrass radio program featuring that hard-driving bluegrass sound, with classic and new tunes running the gamut from Bill Monroe to Sierra Hull.
The program is posted here in two sections for broadcasters to insert breaks for station identification, etc. Please be careful to add enough additional material as the length of the segments will vary from week to week
Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)

JOE MULLINS & THE RADIO RAMBLERS - I Heard That Train - The Story We Tell - Rebel

(break)

DOYLE LAWSON & QUICKSILVER - Cry Across Kansas - Life Is A Story - Mountain Home

(Dale Ann Bradley ID for Music for the Mountain)

DALE ANN BRADLEY - Sweetheart Of The Pines - Pocket Full Of Keys - Pinecastle

RAGGED UNION - Leaving Town - Time Captain - Shining Castle

(break)

LESTER FLATT & THE NASHVILLE GRASS - Thinking About You - The Essential Lester Flatt & The Nashville Grass - CMH

JIMMY MARTIN & THE SUNNY MOUNTAIN BOYS - Shackles And Chains - Jimmy Martin & The Sunny Mountain Boys - Bear Family

RALPH STANLEY - East Virginia Blues - Old Songs & Ballads, Vol. 2 - Rebel

(break)

SHANNON SLAUGHTER - He Moved A Mountain - Never Standing Still - Elite Circuit

DANIEL CRABTREE - In The Shadow Of His Wings - In The Shadow Of His Wings - Codel

MIKE BARNETT - Fox Chase - Portraits In Fiddles - Compass

(break)

BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - I'm On My Way Back To The Old Home - Castle Studio 1950-1951: Complete Sessions - Rock Star

(Del McCoury ID for Music for the Mountain)

THE DEL MCCOURY BAND - I'm Lonesome I'm Blue - Old Memories: The Songs Of Bill Monroe - McCoury Music

AMANDA COOK - Cry Cry Darlin' - Deep Water - Mountain Fever

(break)

MILE TWELVE - Ace Of Hearts - Onwards - Self

THE LONESOME RIVER BAND - Carolyn The Teenage Queen - One Step Forward - Sugar Hill

THE MOLLY ROSE BAND - Drinking Her Memory Down - With All Due Respect - Patuxent

DON RENO - Charlotte Breakdown - Founding Father Of The Bluegrass Banjo - CMH

(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)

  Download Program Podcast
00:57:54 English 2017-10-19
 Concord, New Hampshire
  View Script
    
Part 1  00:25:29  128Kbps mp3
(24MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
Part 2  00:32:25  128Kbps mp3
(30MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
   