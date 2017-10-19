Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Label / Radio / sunriseoceanbender.com / Sunrise Ocean Bender airs in the flesh Thursdays 9-11pm EST on WRIR 97.3 FM, Richmond, Virginia / wrir.org. Downloads are for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations.
Blue Movies-Porcupine-Disenchantment-2017-Blue Movies
Psychic Ills-East-Dins-2006-The Social Registry
Psychic Ills-Electriclife-Dins-2006-The Social Registry
Flavor Crystals-Bridge of Water-The Shiver of the Flavor Crystals-2015-mpls ltd
The Love Explosion-Movies In Your Mind-Movies In Your Mind-2016-The Love Explosion
New Candys-Sermon-Bleeding Magenta-2017-Fuzz Club Records
Vibravoid-Om Gang Ganpataye Namah-Mushroom Mantras-2017-Stone Karma
The Chemistry Set-Legend of a Mind-Lovely Cuppa Tea-2017-Fruits de Mer Records
The Pretty Things-Old Man Going-S.F. Sorrow-1968-Madfish Music
Twink-Suicide-Think Pink-1969-Akarma
Group 1850-Refound-Agemo’s Trip To Mother Earth-1968-Pseudonym Records
Group 1850-Reborn-Agemo’s Trip To Mother Earth-1968-Pseudonym Records
The Edgar Broughton Band-Evening Over Rooftops-Edgar Broughton Band-1971-Parlophone UK
Ramases-Earth People-Complete Discography-2014-StormVox Records
Khan Tengri-Ruins-KT2-2017-Khan Tengri
VSTRS-The Brightest Death of Morning-Pandemonium Seesaw-2017-VSTRS
Ronnie Montrose-Head On Straight-10x10-2017-Rhino