Notes: Blue Movies-Porcupine-Disenchantment-2017-Blue Movies

Psychic Ills-East-Dins-2006-The Social Registry

Psychic Ills-Electriclife-Dins-2006-The Social Registry

Flavor Crystals-Bridge of Water-The Shiver of the Flavor Crystals-2015-mpls ltd

The Love Explosion-Movies In Your Mind-Movies In Your Mind-2016-The Love Explosion

New Candys-Sermon-Bleeding Magenta-2017-Fuzz Club Records

Vibravoid-Om Gang Ganpataye Namah-Mushroom Mantras-2017-Stone Karma

The Chemistry Set-Legend of a Mind-Lovely Cuppa Tea-2017-Fruits de Mer Records

The Pretty Things-Old Man Going-S.F. Sorrow-1968-Madfish Music

Twink-Suicide-Think Pink-1969-Akarma

Group 1850-Refound-Agemo’s Trip To Mother Earth-1968-Pseudonym Records

Group 1850-Reborn-Agemo’s Trip To Mother Earth-1968-Pseudonym Records

The Edgar Broughton Band-Evening Over Rooftops-Edgar Broughton Band-1971-Parlophone UK

Ramases-Earth People-Complete Discography-2014-StormVox Records

Khan Tengri-Ruins-KT2-2017-Khan Tengri

VSTRS-The Brightest Death of Morning-Pandemonium Seesaw-2017-VSTRS

Ronnie Montrose-Head On Straight-10x10-2017-Rhino