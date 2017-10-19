Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 The Sunrise Ocean Bender 
 SOB 10.19.17
 Music
 mr. atavist
 mr. atavist  
 For non-profit use only.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Label / Radio / sunriseoceanbender.com / Sunrise Ocean Bender airs in the flesh Thursdays 9-11pm EST on WRIR 97.3 FM, Richmond, Virginia / wrir.org. Downloads are for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations.
Blue Movies-Porcupine-Disenchantment-2017-Blue Movies
Psychic Ills-East-Dins-2006-The Social Registry
Psychic Ills-Electriclife-Dins-2006-The Social Registry
Flavor Crystals-Bridge of Water-The Shiver of the Flavor Crystals-2015-mpls ltd
The Love Explosion-Movies In Your Mind-Movies In Your Mind-2016-The Love Explosion
New Candys-Sermon-Bleeding Magenta-2017-Fuzz Club Records
Vibravoid-Om Gang Ganpataye Namah-Mushroom Mantras-2017-Stone Karma
The Chemistry Set-Legend of a Mind-Lovely Cuppa Tea-2017-Fruits de Mer Records
The Pretty Things-Old Man Going-S.F. Sorrow-1968-Madfish Music
Twink-Suicide-Think Pink-1969-Akarma
Group 1850-Refound-Agemo’s Trip To Mother Earth-1968-Pseudonym Records
Group 1850-Reborn-Agemo’s Trip To Mother Earth-1968-Pseudonym Records
The Edgar Broughton Band-Evening Over Rooftops-Edgar Broughton Band-1971-Parlophone UK
Ramases-Earth People-Complete Discography-2014-StormVox Records
Khan Tengri-Ruins-KT2-2017-Khan Tengri
VSTRS-The Brightest Death of Morning-Pandemonium Seesaw-2017-VSTRS
Ronnie Montrose-Head On Straight-10x10-2017-Rhino

 Evening Over Rooftops Download Program Podcast
SOB 10.19.17
02:00:00 English 2017-10-19
 WRIR
  View Script
    
SOB10192017  02:00:00  192Kbps mp3
(168MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
   