Notes: La Misa Negra - Pistola

Warsaw Village Band - If

Eliana Cueves - Sere Libre CANCON

Dengue Fever - No Sudden Moves

Spanglish Fly - Bump And Let It Slide

Slide To Freedom - Spooky CANCON

The Nile Project - Allah Baqy

Agricantus - Spunta Lu Suli

Gotan Project - Chunga's Revenge

Gogol Bordello - Break Into your Higher Self

M.I.A. - Know It Ain't Right

Jesse Cook - Hembra INST CANCON