Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 worldbeatcanada radio 
 exciting contemporary global music alternative to jukebox radio
 Weekly Program
 Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  
 Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
New raves & old faves: La Misa Negra, Eliana Cueves, Boogat & Gogol Bordello debuts on World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
La Misa Negra - Pistola
Warsaw Village Band - If
Eliana Cueves - Sere Libre CANCON
Dengue Fever - No Sudden Moves
Spanglish Fly - Bump And Let It Slide
Slide To Freedom - Spooky CANCON
The Nile Project - Allah Baqy
Agricantus - Spunta Lu Suli
Gotan Project - Chunga's Revenge
Gogol Bordello - Break Into your Higher Self
M.I.A. - Know It Ain't Right
Jesse Cook - Hembra INST CANCON

 worldbeatcanada radio october 21 2017 Download Program Podcast
00:59:40 English 2017-10-16
 Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
worldbeatcanada radio october 21 2017  00:59:40  128Kbps mp3
(68.3MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
   