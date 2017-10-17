Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour 
 Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
 Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  
A Celtic tale fr. Beginning Set (GiveWay) through Rainville (Townpants) past a Detour Sign (Aoife O'Donovan) to the drop of Abe's Axe (Grada)
GiveWay - The Beginning Set INST
Flogging Molly - Until We Meet Again
Ashley MacIsaac - D-Troi-T INST
The Once - Jack The Sailor
Sharon Shannon - Sacred Earth INST
The Townpants - Rainville CANCON
Feufollet - Toujours En Mouvement
Daimh - Lads And Lasses
Iain Morrison - Breathing Space
Ozere - The Sun Ain't Down
Aoife O'Donovan - Detour Sign
Bates Motel - Never Say Never
The Go Set - The Miner's Son
The Gloaming - Freedom/Saoirse
Grada - Abe's Axe INST

