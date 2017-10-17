Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
A Celtic tale fr. Beginning Set (GiveWay) through Rainville (Townpants) past a Detour Sign (Aoife O'Donovan) to the drop of Abe's Axe (Grada)
Calcopyrite Communications
GiveWay - The Beginning Set INST
Flogging Molly - Until We Meet Again
Ashley MacIsaac - D-Troi-T INST
The Once - Jack The Sailor
Sharon Shannon - Sacred Earth INST
The Townpants - Rainville CANCON
Feufollet - Toujours En Mouvement
Daimh - Lads And Lasses
Iain Morrison - Breathing Space
Ozere - The Sun Ain't Down
Aoife O'Donovan - Detour Sign
Bates Motel - Never Say Never
The Go Set - The Miner's Son
The Gloaming - Freedom/Saoirse
Grada - Abe's Axe INST