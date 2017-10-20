Credits: First hour: news review: with leader of the LibDem group on Bristol City Council Gary Hopkins and Conservative councillor for Westbury on Trym and Henleaze Geoff Gollop - Bristol Councillors and MPs – Gold Star, Red Mark and Black Mark; Kye Dudd said Gary Hopkins and Richard Eddy breached confidentiality; problem with Bristol Chief Exec., Anna Klonowskii, leaving – she was given £70,000 'bung' by Mayor Marvin Rees – going over the head of the HR Committee; senior Bristol Council staff leaving in past year; change in constitution to Bristol City Council; Mayor Marvin Rees's State of the City address; Private Eye - first time some Councillors heard of Anna Klonowski pay off; what's happened to Slave Trade Memorial – as Marvin promised – and also Bristol Arena – Bridge to Nowhere; Buns, sermons and slave songs - how slave trader Edward Colston was awkwardly commemorated on Anti-Slavery Day – Colston Society's annual service where Merchant Venturer schools attend – Counter Colston Group were protesting outside; Universal credit - My five-year-old searched bins for food; slavery – Blacks seen as subhuman; academisation vs state running schools or a mixed model; poem by Miles Chamber's, King Marvin's 'bard' – echoes of a medieval court? local press asked Bristol Council if someone could translate transatlantic corporate 'Marvin Speak'; some of Marvin's State of the City speech [official BBC YouTube doesn't but this version allows comments] – with examples of 'Marvin Speak'; libraries being closed; too autocratic; Mayor Rees can't take constructive criticism from Councillors; Marvin says shake up of top Council staff has saved £0.75m; Marvin using £6,000 Vitec QTV autocue for his speech, which makes it look like he's speaking from the heart when in fact he's just reading a script.