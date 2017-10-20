Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Marvin says shake up of CEO and top council staff has saved £0.75m
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  
First hour: news review: with leader of the LibDem group on Bristol City Council Gary Hopkins and Conservative councillor for Westbury on Trym and Henleaze Geoff Gollop - Bristol Councillors and MPs – Gold Star, Red Mark and Black Mark; Kye Dudd said Gary Hopkins and Richard Eddy breached confidentiality; problem with Bristol Chief Exec., Anna Klonowskii, leaving – she was given £70,000 'bung' by Mayor Marvin Rees – going over the head of the HR Committee; senior Bristol Council staff leaving in past year; change in constitution to Bristol City Council; Mayor Marvin Rees's State of the City address; Private Eye - first time some Councillors heard of Anna Klonowski pay off; what's happened to Slave Trade Memorial – as Marvin promised – and also Bristol Arena – Bridge to Nowhere;  Buns, sermons and slave songs - how slave trader Edward Colston was awkwardly commemorated on Anti-Slavery Day – Colston Society's annual service where Merchant Venturer schools attend – Counter Colston Group were protesting outside; Universal credit - My five-year-old searched bins for food; slavery – Blacks seen as subhuman; academisation vs state running schools or a mixed model;  poem by Miles Chamber's, King Marvin's 'bard' – echoes of a medieval court? local press asked Bristol Council if someone could translate transatlantic corporate 'Marvin Speak'; some of Marvin's State of the City speech [official BBC YouTube doesn't but this version allows comments] – with examples of 'Marvin Speak'; libraries being closed; too autocratic;  Mayor Rees can't take constructive criticism from Councillors; Marvin says shake up of top Council staff has saved £0.75m;  Marvin using £6,000 Vitec QTV autocue for his speech, which makes it look like he's speaking from the heart when in fact he's just reading a script.

