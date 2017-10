Notes: For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog

Please note, MG Episode 905 Hour 1 is an encore presentation of MG Episode Hour 3.

I will post a bonus MG Episode 905 Hour 4 on Saturday, October 21, 2017 by 5:00 p.m. EST



Harry Partch: Even Wild Horses, Act I, Scenes I-III (9:02)

George Lewis: Hexis (13:00)



John Cage: 51' 15.667" (excerpt) (12:49)

Steven Ricks: Ossifying (Keeping us from...) (3:00)

Jonty Harrison: Call and Response (6:234)



Shirish Kord: Prologue/Lullaby (9:09)