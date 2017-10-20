Notes: For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog



Noah Creshevsky: Autumn/Interlude 2 (11:54)

James Tenney: Mallets in the Air (4:50)

Eduardo Reck Miranda: Anatema (3:48)



Gary DiBenedetto: Battle (7:39)

Gerard Pape: Battle (8:17)

Arthur Jarvinen: The Last Dim Weird Battle of the West (3:22)

Yvonne Trexler: Kalidoskop I (2:05)



Michael Vincent Waller: Maidens Dancing/Lashing Out (7:53)