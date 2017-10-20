|
|
|
|
|
|
| Weekly Program
|
| Max Shea, Host
|
| Max Shea
|
| For non-profit use only.
|
| No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
|
|
|For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog
Noah Creshevsky: Autumn/Interlude 2 (11:54)
James Tenney: Mallets in the Air (4:50)
Eduardo Reck Miranda: Anatema (3:48)
Gary DiBenedetto: Battle (7:39)
Gerard Pape: Battle (8:17)
Arthur Jarvinen: The Last Dim Weird Battle of the West (3:22)
Yvonne Trexler: Kalidoskop I (2:05)
Michael Vincent Waller: Maidens Dancing/Lashing Out (7:53)
|
|
|01:01:56
|English
|2017-10-20
|
| Amherst MA
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|Martian Gardens Episode 905 Hour 3
| 01:01:56
|128Kbps mp3
(93MB) Stereo
|
|