Credits: Second hour: Investigative reports: Catalan independence - Spain is Operating Way Beyond Democratic Legitimacy by Craig Murray: Spanish banking system affected; The Spanish Holocaust – book by Peter Preston – about Franco regime; countries support independence in other countries – especially if enemies; banks moving out of Catalan; Tusk and EU; regional elections in January. Israel Supplies Weapons to ISIS-Daesh – Report. Has conflict in Syria come to an end? IFRC and Somali Red Crescent Society mourn volunteers killed in yesterday’s blast in Mogadishu - Red Cross offices next to where bomb went off: Trump to send more troops into Somalia; outside help with bomb – but who? Black Water in Somalia – Al Shabab issue warning Blackwater in Somalia? Reuters reports a spokesperson from the Islamist Al-Shabaab group in Somalia claiming that the US mercenary group Blackwater/Xe Services is in Somalia, is recruiting and is planning a series of spectacular terrorist attacks against civilians to discredit his movement in Mogadishu; Somalia is strategic and has oil – invaded by Ethiopia supported by UK; Africom. Venezuela regional elections - convincing victory to Socialists. PMQs – stop terrorists using the internet – should White Helmets backed by West be on the internet? Terrorist attacks in Britain – terrorists known beforehand by secret services. Interview with Professor Alexander Azadgan, from Saddleback College in California: Israel Supplies Weapons to ISIS-Daesh - Report - According to Syria’s official news agency, Syrian Forces Discover Dozens of Israeli-made Weapons and Equipment in ISIS Dens - Syrian Forces Recover Israeli, NATO-made Arms from Daesh Hideouts; Western intelligence services backing terrorists – false flags; Las Vegas – MK Ultra project – Hollywood involved in making White Helmet films; aggression towards Iran – Trump being influenced by Israel; PMQs Syria – humanitarian aid to Syria – Roland Dumas, former French Foreign Minister, saying MI6 asked if France wanted to help start armed uprising in Syria; roles of France, Germany and US in Syria; Taliban bomb in Kabul; Somali bomb; who's running the world? The Confessions of an Economic Hitman - book by John Perkins - Confessions of an Economic Hit Man - by John Perkins [FILM]. An exposé of international corruption, and an inspired plan to turn the tide for future generations – documentary of book; media control. HTV series from 1970s 'The Pretenders' about the Monmouth rebellion. Set in the turbulent years of the later 17th century, this action-filled adventure series follows the fortunes of a brother and sister caught up in the dramatic events surrounding the Duke of Monmouth's doomed attempt to wrest the throne of England from his newly crowned uncle, King James II. Starring Frederick Jaeger, this thrilling drama guest-stars John Thaw, Jack Watson, Robin Nedwell, Frances Cuka, Rachel Thomas and Prunella Ransome. 'Victoria and Abdul' film - not realistic – Webster Tarpley on Queen Victoria's reclusive sleazy and druggy Balmoral life.