 John Taylor Gatto Special
 John Taylor Gatto
John Taylor Gatto has contributed a lot to this show, perhaps more in terms of episodes than anyone else. Nevertheless, I'm giving another show over to him, since this speech, The Hall Of Mirrors, is such an excellent summary of the predicament of the United States of America - a nation which for generations has been attempting - not without success - to indoctrinate each new generation to greater heights of dependency upon the corporate system. This speech, from about 2009, really pulls it together, and gives a great historical perspective.
Thanks to John Taylor Gatto for this remarkable speech. And Thanks to everyone who heeded this last minute appeal to meet Gatto's Kickstarter deadline. He crossed the $15,000 minimum requirement within 24 hours of this episode being posted!

