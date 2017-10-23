|
| Weekly Program
| Max Shea, Host
| Max Shea
|For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog
Tom Johnson: Eggs and Baskets (6:35)
Olly Wilson: A City Called Heaven III (6:23)
Quatro Mani: Passacaglia (J. Musto) (10:56)
Sarah Boothroyd: Ad Absurdum (3:00)
Ruth Anderson: SUM (State of the Union Message) (7:37)
Tildy Bayar/Elaine Barkin: Three Readings (8:00)
Pamela Z: The MUNI Section (3:52)
Gong Linn & The Bang On A Can All-Stars: Into the Clouds/Girl with Mountain (9:16)
|01:05:50
|English
|2017-10-23
| Amherst MA
|Martian Gardens Episode 905 Hour 4
