Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Taylor Report 
 
 Interview
 Phillippe Larochelle, prominent international lawyer, advocate for Leon Mugesera
 Anonymous  
 Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
Leon Mugesera, after many years of litigation was removed from Canada and sent to Rwanda.
Government spokespersons roundly assured skeptics that Leon Mugesera would receive a fair trial and protection of his rights from the Rwandan judicial system, such as it is. It did not happen. And now a human rights court in Africa has detailed Mugesera’s improper treatment and necessary remedies, thanks to the work of Phillippe Larochelle and his colleagues.
facebook.com/thetaylorreport

 Interview with Phillippe Larochelle Download Program Podcast
Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen to the Interview
00:16:38 English 2017-10-16
 Toronto, Ontario
  View Script
    
Interview with Phillippe Larochelle  00:16:38  160Kbps mp3
(19MB) Mono		 5 Download File...
   