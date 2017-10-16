Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
Leon Mugesera, after many years of litigation was removed from Canada and sent to Rwanda.
Government spokespersons roundly assured skeptics that Leon Mugesera would receive a fair trial and protection of his rights from the Rwandan judicial system, such as it is. It did not happen. And now a human rights court in Africa has detailed Mugesera’s improper treatment and necessary remedies, thanks to the work of Phillippe Larochelle and his colleagues.
Interview with Phillippe Larochelle
Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen to the Interview