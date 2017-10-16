Summary: Leon Mugesera, after many years of litigation was removed from Canada and sent to Rwanda.

Government spokespersons roundly assured skeptics that Leon Mugesera would receive a fair trial and protection of his rights from the Rwandan judicial system, such as it is. It did not happen. And now a human rights court in Africa has detailed Mugesera’s improper treatment and necessary remedies, thanks to the work of Phillippe Larochelle and his colleagues.