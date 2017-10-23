Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Interview with Frank Goldsmith, North American Coordinator of the World Federation of Trade Unionists
Post World-War-Two, there was a popular world-wide movement to establish the World Federation of Trade Unionists. It enjoyed early success but soon the Western capitalist classes struck back and smashed socialist union forces in Europe and North America. The WFTU has fought on, and now once again is gaining new members who demand unions that challenge the entire capitalist system.
