We have profiled nonprofit startup Empowered By Light in the past because of the organization’s good work in developing countries. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak to one of its co-founders because of the work they’re currently doing in this country. Marco Krapels joins us to discuss his recent trip to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Krapels talks about what compelled him to go, gives us an eyewitness account of the devastation there, and outlines the services Empowered By Light is providing to local Puerto Ricans. Then, on the heels of our discussion with George Monbiot, we dig into the Sea Change Radio archive to take a listen to last year’s interview with Becky Bond and Zack Exley, two senior advisers for the Bernie Sanders campaign who influenced Monbiot’s most recent book.

