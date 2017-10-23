Summary: Something quite dramatic and hopeful for Rwanda is developing. Two brave and talented women, Diane Shima Rwigara, a Tutsi, and Victoire Ingabire, a Hutu, are challenging the dictatorial regime of Paul Kagame.



Both have been imprisoned but have strong support in the country and diaspora. Most strikingly, we see that Kagame’s old game of demonizing Hutus and calling his opponents names is failing.