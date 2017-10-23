Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Something quite dramatic and hopeful for Rwanda is developing. Two brave and talented women, Diane Shima Rwigara, a Tutsi, and Victoire Ingabire, a Hutu, are challenging the dictatorial regime of Paul Kagame.

Both have been imprisoned but have strong support in the country and diaspora. Most strikingly, we see that Kagame’s old game of demonizing Hutus and calling his opponents names is failing.
