What We're Facing & What the World Needs: Ed Rampell, the 70th Anniversary of the Hollywood Blacklist, James Loewen, the Neo-Confederates, Bob Avakian, Trump/Pence Must Go

Subtitle: What We're Facing & What the World Needs: Ed Rampell, the 70th Anniversary of the Hollywood Blacklist, James Loewen, the Neo-Confederates, Bob Avakian, Trump/Pence Must Go

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Ed Rampell (Film historian, author, critic); James Loewen (Author); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party)

Broadcast Restrictions: For non-profit use only.

Broadcast Advisory: No Advisories - program content screened and verified.

Summary: Ed Rampell, The 70TH ANNIVERSARY COMMEMORATION OF THE HOLLYWOOD BLACKLIST. Dr. James Loewen, Sociologist and Author, shows that the Confederate leaders were open and out front about why they started the Civil War: to protect slavery and the society based on white supremacy. Bob Avakian, excerpts from a new talk, The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go! In the Name of Humanity, We REFUSE to Accept a Fascist America! A better world is possible.

Credits: Michael Slate - Host and Producer

Henry Carson - Assistant Producer

Jeff Pryor - Production Assistant

Teddy Robinson - Engineer

Notes: Broadcast ready with a musical break at 28:52 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your with your ideas, comments, thoughts, suggestions and so on.



