 The Michael Slate Show 
 What We're Facing & What the World Needs: Ed Rampell, the 70th Anniversary of the Hollywood Blacklist, James Loewen, the Neo-Confederates, Bob Avakian, Trump/Pence Must Go
 Ed Rampell (Film historian, author, critic); James Loewen (Author); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party)
 Michael Slate  
Ed Rampell, The 70TH ANNIVERSARY COMMEMORATION OF THE HOLLYWOOD BLACKLIST. Dr. James Loewen, Sociologist and Author, shows that the Confederate leaders were open and out front about why they started the Civil War: to protect slavery and the society based on white supremacy. Bob Avakian, excerpts from a new talk, The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go! In the Name of Humanity, We REFUSE to Accept a Fascist America! A better world is possible.
Michael Slate - Host and Producer
Henry Carson - Assistant Producer
Jeff Pryor - Production Assistant
Teddy Robinson - Engineer
Broadcast ready with a musical break at 28:52 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your with your ideas, comments, thoughts, suggestions and so on.

