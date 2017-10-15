Summary: Our feature presentation today is an informal conversation with Jeff Halper, Israeli activist and former prof. of Anthropology at Ben Gurion University, and a co-founder of the Israeli Committee Against Home Demolitions, an activist group that physically opposed the demolition of Palestinian homes as acts of resistance against the occupation. Jeff is a frequent guest on This Week In Palestine, and this particular conversation takes place in a restaurant where a delegation from the United States were visiting Palestine/Israel, and Jeff is asked to discuss his latest exciting project of trying to develop a constitution and structure for a progressive one-state solution. Recording a conversation with a group in a busy restaurant is a real challenge. You'll hear lots of noise. Listen carefully!



But first, some analysis of governance issues affecting the West Bank and Gaza. As most of us know, the so-called Palestinian Authority (PA) generally acts as an errand boy for Israel. For example, it recently decided to further intensify Israel's brutal punishment of Gaza for its election of Hamas. The PA effectively shut off most of the electricity Gaza needs for water and sewage treatment, not to mention household lighting, refrigeration, etc. What is going on politically? What is the future? It is a question we've been asking recently on This Week In Palestine. We begin this week with some insight into it by Omar Karmi, a former Jerusalem and Washington, DC correspondent who wrote for The National Newspaper. We provide excerpts from an article Karmi recently wrote, trying to shed light on this beyond-outrageous situation.