Hosted by Mike Roots, “Reggae Explorations” on Wednesdays from 1:00p to 3:00 PM, is WAPJ’s longest running show, having its start (as “Positive Vibrations”) at the station’s inception in March of 1997.

On “Reggae Explorations” you’ll hear a mix of tracks from newer and lesser known artists, classic tunes, and deeper cuts than you would normally hear elsewhere. In addition, you’ll be treated to the “Motherland Track of the Week”, an occasional “Lovers Rock Set”, and even selections from off the beaten path.

Mike Roots is a reggae artist and reviewer, and brings an inside perspective with interesting facts to enhance the listening experience. Tune in to “Reggae Explorations” for your weekly excursion into the world of strictly conscious, roots and culture, reggae music.
"Reggae Explorations"
with Mike Roots
WAPJ 89.9 & 105.1 FM, Torrington, CT
WAPJ.org
Wednesdays 1-3PM

10/25/17

Song / Artist / Album / Label
------------------------------
1- Give Thanks And Praise / Tendai / Exceedingly Abundantly / Awake
2- I'll Give Him Praise / Owen Uriah / The Heart Of Uriah / Star Recordings
3- One Love/People Get Ready / Bob Marley & The Wailers / Exodus (Deluxe Edition) / Universal/Island
4- One Love/People Get Ready (Alternative Dub) / Bob Marley & The Wailers / The Dub Sessions 1972-1992 / Sweet Rare Reggae Music
5- Man Of Sorrows / Ben Okafor / Reggae Redemption Songs (VA) / Lion Of Zion
6- So Much Trouble / Junior C feat. Septimus / Reggae Redemption Songs (VA) / Lion Of Zion
7- Roots Symphony / Dennis Bovell and The Dub Band / Audio Active / Celluloid/Moving Target
8- Double Attack / Gregory Isaacs / Happiness Come '74-'77 / Jamaican Gold
9- Hey Mama / Justin Hinds & The Dominoes / Corner Stone / Gorgon
10- Come Holy Spirit / Warren Brady / Man To Man / Brady Productions
11- Narnius / IJenNeh / All Things Bright / IJenNeh
12- Free Jah Jah Children / Sugar Minott / Ghetto-ology + Dub / Easy Star
13- Free Jah Jah Dub / Sugar Minott / Ghetto-ology + Dub / Easy Star
14- Set Me Free / Christafari / Valley Of Decision / Gotee
15- Creation Awaits / Solomon Jabby / Firmly Planted / Altarsound
16- Dub Awaits / Solomon Jabby / Firmly Planted In Dub / Lion Of Zion
17- Dance With My Mother / Mr. Spaulding / SINGLE / Jah Servant
18- Dance With My Mother (Dub Mix) / Mr. Spaulding / SINGLE / Jah Servant
19- Serious Times / Luciano / Visions / Charm/Jet Star
20- Nuff Badness / Dillavou / Nuff Badness [EP] / Lion Of Zion
21- Send The Light / Hensley King / The King Is Coming / Jet Star Gospel Times
22- Trials / Moses Henry / Flow On Riddim (VA) / Servant/JahLight
23- Darker Shade Of Black / Jackie Mittoo / Blood & Fire All Stars: Run It Red (VA) / Blood & Fire
24- This Economical Crisis / Yabby You / Dread Prophecy /Shanachie
25- First Light / Paul Fox / Paul Fox Meets Fullness [EP] / KarnaTone
26- Struggling Man / Jimmy Cliff / In Concert: The Best Of Jimmy Cliff / Reprise
27- Bountiful Love / Wayne Stoddart / Committed / Platinum

For airplay consideration, contact Mike Roots at mikeroots@gmail.com

