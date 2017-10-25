October 25, 2017

Subtitle: Music from around the world in the universal language of groove

Program Type: Music

Broadcast Restrictions: For non-profit use only.

Broadcast Advisory: No Advisories - program content screened and verified.

Summary: The second of two Fall 2017 Fund Drive editions of Global A Go-Go, featuring Bill answering the question "How do you find out about the music you play on Global A Go-Go?"; mic manager is Jay Sandusky

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Wednesday from 3 to 5 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Dollar Brand | South Africa | African Marketplace | African Marketplace | Elektra | 1980

African Jazz Pioneers | South Africa | Nonto Sangoma | Afrcan Jazz Pioneers | Kaz | 1989



Linton Kwesi Johnson | Jamaica-England UK | Sonny's Lettah (Anti-Sus Poem) | Forces Of Victory | Island | 1979

Burning Spear | Jamaica | Slavery Days | Marcus Garvey | Island | 1975

Faraon Bantu Sound System | Jamaica-England UK-Colombia | Westbound Train | Profecias Del Emperador Bantu | Chusma | 2011



Fela Anikulapo Kuti | Nigeria | Sorrow Tears And Blood | Black President | Arista | 1980



Ali Farka Toure | Mali | Jungau | The River | Mango | 1990

Mdou Moctar | Niger | Adounia | Akounak Tedelat Taha Tazoughai original motion picture soundtrack | Sahel Sounds | 2015



Kocani Orkestar | Macedonia | L'Orient Est Rouge | L'Orient Est Rouge | Crammed | 1997

Fanfare Ciocarlia | Romania | Born To Be Wild | Borat original motion picture soundtrack | Downtown / Atlantic | 2006



Lord Kitchener with the Frank Francis Orchestra | Trinidad & Tobago | Kitch You're So Sweet | single | Telco | 1963

The Jolly Boys | Jamaica | Hanging On The Telephone | Great Expectation | eOne Music | 2011

Silvia Blanco | Guatemala | Barubana Yagien | Umalali: The Garifuna Women's Project | Cumbancha | 2008



