Label / Radio / sunriseoceanbender.com / Sunrise Ocean Bender airs in the flesh Thursdays 9-11pm EST on WRIR 97.3 FM, Richmond, Virginia / wrir.org. Downloads are for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations.
Aquarelle-Open Absence pt. 1-Leave Corners-2017-Debacle Records
Ancient Ocean-Titan’s Island-Titan’s Island-2017-Beyond Beyond is Beyond Records
Sproatly Smith-Moons (Part 1)-All The Merry Year Round-2017-A Year in the Country
Field Lines Cartographer-Azimuth Alignment Ritual-All The Merry Year Round-2017-
Pulselovers-Lonely Puck-The Quietened Cosmologists-2017-A Year in the Country
Isador-#6-Wayward Sonology-2017-Backward Music
Moonweevil-Verticle Tide 1-Verticle Tide-2017-Lunartica
The Baking Research Station-A Visit to Newport Hospital-A Visit to Newport Hospital/Queen St. Gang 7”-2012-Fruits de Mer Records
Cranium Pie-The One Not Me Not I-The One Not Me Not I-2014-Fruits de Mer Records
Embyro-Call-Steig Aus-1973-Brain
Vocokesh-The 7th Crown-derobe-1997-RRR
Strobe-Sun Death-Bunker Sessions-2017-Sulatron
ZONG-Arcane Sand-ZONG-2017-Cardinal Fuzz