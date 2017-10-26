Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 The Sunrise Ocean Bender 
 SOB 10.26.17
 mr. atavist
 mr. atavist  
Label / Radio / sunriseoceanbender.com / Sunrise Ocean Bender airs in the flesh Thursdays 9-11pm EST on WRIR 97.3 FM, Richmond, Virginia / wrir.org. Downloads are for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations.
Aquarelle-Open Absence pt. 1-Leave Corners-2017-Debacle Records
Ancient Ocean-Titan’s Island-Titan’s Island-2017-Beyond Beyond is Beyond Records
Sproatly Smith-Moons (Part 1)-All The Merry Year Round-2017-A Year in the Country
Field Lines Cartographer-Azimuth Alignment Ritual-All The Merry Year Round-2017-
Pulselovers-Lonely Puck-The Quietened Cosmologists-2017-A Year in the Country
Isador-#6-Wayward Sonology-2017-Backward Music
Moonweevil-Verticle Tide 1-Verticle Tide-2017-Lunartica
The Baking Research Station-A Visit to Newport Hospital-A Visit to Newport Hospital/Queen St. Gang 7”-2012-Fruits de Mer Records
Cranium Pie-The One Not Me Not I-The One Not Me Not I-2014-Fruits de Mer Records
Embyro-Call-Steig Aus-1973-Brain
Vocokesh-The 7th Crown-derobe-1997-RRR
Strobe-Sun Death-Bunker Sessions-2017-Sulatron
ZONG-Arcane Sand-ZONG-2017-Cardinal Fuzz

