Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Music for the Mountain is a weekly bluegrass radio program featuring that hard-driving bluegrass sound, with classic and new tunes running the gamut from Bill Monroe to Sierra Hull.
The program is posted here in two sections for broadcasters to insert breaks for station identification, etc. Please be careful to add enough additional material as the length of the segments will vary from week to week
Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)
LARRY SPARKS - Momma's Apron Strings - Almost Home - Rounder
(break)
BILLY STRINGS - Pyramid Country - Turmoil & Tinfoil - Apostal
MARK JOHNSON & EMORY LESTER - Misfortune's Child - Acoustic Milestones
BECKY BULLER - Calamity Jane - Crepe Paper Heart - Dark Shadow
(Jeff White ID for Music for the Mountain)
JEFF WHITE - The Cold Hard Facts - Right Beside You - Self
(break)
THE OSBORNE BROTHERS - Picture On The Wall - Hyden - Pinecastle
NOTHIN' FANCY - Over And Over - It's A Good Feeling - Mountain Fever
DEER CREEK BOYS - Headbanger - Midnight & Dawn - Mountain Fever
BLUE HIGHWAY - Good Time Blues - Wind To The West - Rebel
(break)
THOMM JUTZ - White Water Train - Crazy If You Let It - Self
BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Foggy River - Bluegrass, 1959-1969 - Bear Family
(Ralph Stanley ID for Music for the Mountain)
RALPH STANLEY & THE CLINCH MOUNTAIN BOYS - Won't You Be Mine - Can't You Hear The Mountains Calling - Rebel
(break)
JIMMY MARTIN & THE SUNNY MOUNTAIN BOYS - That's How I Can Count On You - Jimmy Martin & The Sunny Mountain Boys - Bear Family
FLATT & SCRUGGS - Foggy Mountain Special - Flatt & Scruggs, 1948-1959 - Bear Family
THE DEL MCCOURY BAND - Snake In The House - The Cold Hard Facts - Rounder
STEVE GULLEY & NEW PINNACLE - Leaving Sounds Pretty Good To Me - Time Won't Wait - Rural Rhythm
JIM & JESSE - Farewell Blues - The Jim & Jesse Story - CMH
(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)