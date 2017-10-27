Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Music For The Mountain Bluegrass 
 hard-driving bluegrass music
 Music
 Jon 'Chip' Colcord
 Out of the Woods Radio  
 Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Music for the Mountain is a weekly bluegrass radio program featuring that hard-driving bluegrass sound, with classic and new tunes running the gamut from Bill Monroe to Sierra Hull.
The program is posted here in two sections for broadcasters to insert breaks for station identification, etc. Please be careful to add enough additional material as the length of the segments will vary from week to week
Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)

LARRY SPARKS - Momma's Apron Strings - Almost Home - Rounder

(break)

BILLY STRINGS - Pyramid Country - Turmoil & Tinfoil - Apostal

MARK JOHNSON & EMORY LESTER - Misfortune's Child - Acoustic Milestones

BECKY BULLER - Calamity Jane - Crepe Paper Heart - Dark Shadow

(Jeff White ID for Music for the Mountain)

JEFF WHITE - The Cold Hard Facts - Right Beside You - Self

(break)

THE OSBORNE BROTHERS - Picture On The Wall - Hyden - Pinecastle

NOTHIN' FANCY - Over And Over - It's A Good Feeling - Mountain Fever

DEER CREEK BOYS - Headbanger - Midnight & Dawn - Mountain Fever

BLUE HIGHWAY - Good Time Blues - Wind To The West - Rebel

(break)

THOMM JUTZ - White Water Train - Crazy If You Let It - Self

BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Foggy River - Bluegrass, 1959-1969 - Bear Family

(Ralph Stanley ID for Music for the Mountain)

RALPH STANLEY & THE CLINCH MOUNTAIN BOYS - Won't You Be Mine - Can't You Hear The Mountains Calling - Rebel

(break)

JIMMY MARTIN & THE SUNNY MOUNTAIN BOYS - That's How I Can Count On You - Jimmy Martin & The Sunny Mountain Boys - Bear Family

FLATT & SCRUGGS - Foggy Mountain Special - Flatt & Scruggs, 1948-1959 - Bear Family

THE DEL MCCOURY BAND - Snake In The House - The Cold Hard Facts - Rounder

STEVE GULLEY & NEW PINNACLE - Leaving Sounds Pretty Good To Me - Time Won't Wait - Rural Rhythm

JIM & JESSE - Farewell Blues - The Jim & Jesse Story - CMH

(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)

  Download Program Podcast
00:57:33 English 2017-10-27
 Concord, New Hampshire
  View Script
    
Part 1  00:33:00  128Kbps mp3
(31MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
Part 2  00:24:33  128Kbps mp3
(23MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
   