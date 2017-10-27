Notes: Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)



LARRY SPARKS - Momma's Apron Strings - Almost Home - Rounder



BILLY STRINGS - Pyramid Country - Turmoil & Tinfoil - Apostal



MARK JOHNSON & EMORY LESTER - Misfortune's Child - Acoustic Milestones



BECKY BULLER - Calamity Jane - Crepe Paper Heart - Dark Shadow



(Jeff White ID for Music for the Mountain)



JEFF WHITE - The Cold Hard Facts - Right Beside You - Self



THE OSBORNE BROTHERS - Picture On The Wall - Hyden - Pinecastle



NOTHIN' FANCY - Over And Over - It's A Good Feeling - Mountain Fever



DEER CREEK BOYS - Headbanger - Midnight & Dawn - Mountain Fever



BLUE HIGHWAY - Good Time Blues - Wind To The West - Rebel



THOMM JUTZ - White Water Train - Crazy If You Let It - Self



BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Foggy River - Bluegrass, 1959-1969 - Bear Family



(Ralph Stanley ID for Music for the Mountain)



RALPH STANLEY & THE CLINCH MOUNTAIN BOYS - Won't You Be Mine - Can't You Hear The Mountains Calling - Rebel



JIMMY MARTIN & THE SUNNY MOUNTAIN BOYS - That's How I Can Count On You - Jimmy Martin & The Sunny Mountain Boys - Bear Family



FLATT & SCRUGGS - Foggy Mountain Special - Flatt & Scruggs, 1948-1959 - Bear Family



THE DEL MCCOURY BAND - Snake In The House - The Cold Hard Facts - Rounder



STEVE GULLEY & NEW PINNACLE - Leaving Sounds Pretty Good To Me - Time Won't Wait - Rural Rhythm



JIM & JESSE - Farewell Blues - The Jim & Jesse Story - CMH



(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)