Notes: UpFront Soul #2017.41 Playlist

Hour 1

Joan Armatrading / Back to the Night / Back to the Night / A&M

LaVern Baker / Bumble Bee / Bumble Bee /

King Curtis / In The Pocket / Instant Soul: The Legendary King Curtis / razor & tie

Count Yates / The Chimpanzee / The Chimpanzee / Penniman

Clea Bradford / My Love's A Monster / My Love's A Monster / Cadet

The Oceanliners / Funky Pants / Funky Pants / Blue Candle Records

Frankie Smith / Double Dutch Bus / Double Dutch Bus / Synergy Records

Brenda & the Tabulations / One Girl Too Late / Lost Soul /

Bernard Purdie / Fickle Finger of Fate / Soul Drums /

Leon Bridges / Smooth Sailin' / Coming Home / Columbia

Breakwater / Splashdown Time / Splashdown /

Reuben Wilson / Inner City Blues / Groove Merchant Super Funk Collection - Return of Jazz Funk /

Jackie Shane / Comin' Down / Any Other Way / Numero Group

Raphael Saddiq / Movin' Down the Line / Stone Rollin' /

Courtney Pine / Rivers of Blood / Black Notes From The Deep /

Charles Bradley / Hurricane (feat. Menahan Street Band) / Victim Of Love / Daptone

Hour 2

Smokey Robinson & The Miracles / When the Words from You Heart Get Caught up in Your Throat [#] / Smokey Robinson & the Miracles 35th Anniversary Collection /

Maxine Brown / All In My Mind / Hits Anthology /

The Soul Stirrers / Listen to the Angels Sing / Sam Cooke's SAR Records Story /

Joe Tex / Charlie Brown Got Expelled / Come in This House. The 1955-1962 Recordings /

Lonnie Smith / Charlie Brown / Move Your Hand / Blue Note

Fantastic Johnny C / Some Kind of Wonderful / Some Kind of Wonderful / Phil LA of Soul

RAM / Love Is The Answer / Jamaica To Toronto: Soul Funk & Reggae 1967-1974 /

Orlando Julius / Esamei Sate / Super Afro Soul / Vampi Soul

Charles Bradley / Love Bug Blues (feat. Menahan Street Band) / Victim Of Love / Daptone

Shirley Vaughn / Escape / The Lost Soul Sisters /

Geraldo Pino / On the Spot / Heavy Heavy Heavy / RetroAfric

Sierra Leone's Refugee All-Stars / I'm Not A Fool / Positive Revolution- The B-Sides /

Idris Muhammad / The Saddest Thing / Power of Soul / KUDO

Bob James / Night Crawler / Night Crawler / CBS

Sam Cooke / Havin' a Party / Havin' a Party / RCA