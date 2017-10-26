Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 UpFront Soul (Formerly The Nightfly) 
 Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
 Weekly Program
 Sanguine Fromage. If your station is airing the show, I'd love to know! Please drop me a line.
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  
 For non-profit use only.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
We'll get kooky and spooky with LaVern Baker and Count Yates, ride the Double Dutch Bus with Frankie Smith, and Splashdown with Breakwater.
UpFront Soul #2017.41 Playlist
Hour 1
Joan Armatrading / Back to the Night / Back to the Night / A&M
LaVern Baker / Bumble Bee / Bumble Bee /
King Curtis / In The Pocket / Instant Soul: The Legendary King Curtis / razor & tie
Count Yates / The Chimpanzee / The Chimpanzee / Penniman
Clea Bradford / My Love's A Monster / My Love's A Monster / Cadet
The Oceanliners / Funky Pants / Funky Pants / Blue Candle Records
Frankie Smith / Double Dutch Bus / Double Dutch Bus / Synergy Records
Brenda & the Tabulations / One Girl Too Late / Lost Soul /
Bernard Purdie / Fickle Finger of Fate / Soul Drums /
Leon Bridges / Smooth Sailin' / Coming Home / Columbia
Breakwater / Splashdown Time / Splashdown /
Reuben Wilson / Inner City Blues / Groove Merchant Super Funk Collection - Return of Jazz Funk /
Jackie Shane / Comin' Down / Any Other Way / Numero Group
Raphael Saddiq / Movin' Down the Line / Stone Rollin' /
Courtney Pine / Rivers of Blood / Black Notes From The Deep /
Charles Bradley / Hurricane (feat. Menahan Street Band) / Victim Of Love / Daptone
Hour 2
Smokey Robinson & The Miracles / When the Words from You Heart Get Caught up in Your Throat [#] / Smokey Robinson & the Miracles 35th Anniversary Collection /
Maxine Brown / All In My Mind / Hits Anthology /
The Soul Stirrers / Listen to the Angels Sing / Sam Cooke's SAR Records Story /
Joe Tex / Charlie Brown Got Expelled / Come in This House. The 1955-1962 Recordings /
Lonnie Smith / Charlie Brown / Move Your Hand / Blue Note
Fantastic Johnny C / Some Kind of Wonderful / Some Kind of Wonderful / Phil LA of Soul
RAM / Love Is The Answer / Jamaica To Toronto: Soul Funk & Reggae 1967-1974 /
Orlando Julius / Esamei Sate / Super Afro Soul / Vampi Soul
Charles Bradley / Love Bug Blues (feat. Menahan Street Band) / Victim Of Love / Daptone
Shirley Vaughn / Escape / The Lost Soul Sisters /
Geraldo Pino / On the Spot / Heavy Heavy Heavy / RetroAfric
Sierra Leone's Refugee All-Stars / I'm Not A Fool / Positive Revolution- The B-Sides /
Idris Muhammad / The Saddest Thing / Power of Soul / KUDO
Bob James / Night Crawler / Night Crawler / CBS
Sam Cooke / Havin' a Party / Havin' a Party / RCA

 UpFrontSoul 2017.41 h1 Download Program Podcast
00:58:59 English 2017-10-26
 Blue Hill, Maine
  View Script
    
upfrontsoul201741h1  00:58:59  320Kbps mp3
(138MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
   