A conversation with Palestinian scientist and activist Mazin Qumsiyeh

Subtitle: ... plus announcement of ambitious plan for an upcoming local conference "Balfour’s Legacy: Confronting the Consequences"

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Host John Roberts, informal speaker Mazin Qumsiyeh

Summary: Today we feature a conversation with our longtime friend, Palestinian scientist and activist Mazin Qumsiyeh. Mazin did research and taught medical genetics at both Yale and Duke Universities before returning to his hometown of Bethlehem in the West Bank of Palestine. He has authored 4 books, including the “must read” Sharing the Land of Canaan: Human Rights and the Israeli-Palestinian struggle. He founded the Palestine Museum of Natural History at Bethlehem University, where he also teaches. In fact he teaches in a variety of capacities, which he mentions in this informal conversation with a delegation from the United States which was visiting Palestine/Israel.



Before signing off, we announce some of the details of an ambitious conference being planned in Cambridge, Massachusetts entitled "Balfour’s Legacy: Confronting the Consequences," to be held on November 11th at the First Parish Church in Harvard Square. It's a 10-hour marathon with at least 20 speakers. We hope to have recordings available afterward.

