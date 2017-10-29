Notes: In the Heart of Africa, from the forests and urban jungles of Kinshasa and across the river in Brazzaville – ancient music of forest people blended with South American rhythms, big band jazz, Afro-American soul and funk. With its All Powerful Orchestras and Society of Atmosphere-setters and Elegant People – the music of Congo is outstanding considering a history of colonialism, conflict, and coups. On this week's installment: soukous, guitar sorcery, hip hop, and more from Congo.



Mbuti Pygmies "Animal Dance Song" from "Smithsonian Folkways World Music Collection" on Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

Youssoupha "Noir désir (feat. Staff Benda Bilili)" from "Noir d****" on Bomaye Musik

Linaud Orchestre Tembo "Mpuanani" from "Mpuanani"

Kankolongo Alidor "Kalenda Wa Muchombela" from "Sound of Africa Series 178: Congo (Luba/Lulua )" on ILAM

Konono N°1 "Kule Kule" from "Congotronics" on Crammed Discs

Minzoto ya Zaïre "Koni Vuka" from "Koni Vuka"

Orchestre Empire Bakuba "Likabu Mabe" from "Likabu Mabe"

Mbongwana Star "From Kinshasa to the Moon" from "From Kinshasa" on World Circuit

Docteur Nico & L'Orchestre African Fiesta "Yokolo (pt. 1)" from "Yokolo (pt. 1)"

Papá Noel & Papi Oviedo "Bana Congo (feat. Nana Akumu)" from "Bana Congo" on Tumi Music Ltd

Franco & L'Orchestre TP OK Jazz "Kinsiona" from "Music in My Head"

Franklin Boukaka "Pont Sur Le Congo" from "Franklin Boukaka" on Sonodisc

Orchestre Afrisa International "Muwoso-Muwoso" from "Muwoso-Muwoso"

Bokake Lokassa Tabou National "Makale Nawe pt. 1" from "Makale Nawe pt. 1"