Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Journey Without Maps brings you vintage, rare, and underground global music from uncharted sonic territories. Every week, I unearth a new musical landscape: African soul & funk, Latin rhythms, eastern European electronica, Middle East psychedelic, Asian surf rock … and more.
Journey Without Maps is a production of WERA-LP 96.7 FM and Arlington Independent Media. For archives, updates, and to broadcast the episodes on your station, contact:
In the Heart of Africa, from the forests and urban jungles of Kinshasa and across the river in Brazzaville – ancient music of forest people blended with South American rhythms, big band jazz, Afro-American soul and funk. With its All Powerful Orchestras and Society of Atmosphere-setters and Elegant People – the music of Congo is outstanding considering a history of colonialism, conflict, and coups. On this week's installment: soukous, guitar sorcery, hip hop, and more from Congo.
Mbuti Pygmies "Animal Dance Song" from "Smithsonian Folkways World Music Collection" on Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
Youssoupha "Noir désir (feat. Staff Benda Bilili)" from "Noir d****" on Bomaye Musik
Linaud Orchestre Tembo "Mpuanani" from "Mpuanani"
Kankolongo Alidor "Kalenda Wa Muchombela" from "Sound of Africa Series 178: Congo (Luba/Lulua )" on ILAM
Konono N°1 "Kule Kule" from "Congotronics" on Crammed Discs
Minzoto ya Zaïre "Koni Vuka" from "Koni Vuka"
Orchestre Empire Bakuba "Likabu Mabe" from "Likabu Mabe"
Mbongwana Star "From Kinshasa to the Moon" from "From Kinshasa" on World Circuit
Docteur Nico & L'Orchestre African Fiesta "Yokolo (pt. 1)" from "Yokolo (pt. 1)"
Papá Noel & Papi Oviedo "Bana Congo (feat. Nana Akumu)" from "Bana Congo" on Tumi Music Ltd
Franco & L'Orchestre TP OK Jazz "Kinsiona" from "Music in My Head"
Franklin Boukaka "Pont Sur Le Congo" from "Franklin Boukaka" on Sonodisc
Orchestre Afrisa International "Muwoso-Muwoso" from "Muwoso-Muwoso"
Bokake Lokassa Tabou National "Makale Nawe pt. 1" from "Makale Nawe pt. 1"