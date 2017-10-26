Notes: Original Air Date: October 26, 2017



Tonight's show, "Not Normal" features tracks by Kora, Slum Village, Mc Solaar, D-Influence, Squeeze, The Aggrolites, and more!



Frequency Theory is Funk, Jazz, Reggae, Hip-Hop.



LIVE Thursdays 8-10pm Eastern (US) Time.



Only on Radio Free Brooklyn.



PLAYLIST:



Kora "politician"

Jon Kennedy "Boom Clack"

The Aggrolites "Funky Fire"

LL Cool J "I Can't Live Without My Radio"

Songhoy Blues "Sahara (feat. Iggy Pop)"

MC Solaar "Zonmé des zombies (feat. Bambi Cruz)"

Squeeze "Rough Ride"

Slum Village "fall in love"

Sola Rosa "Turn Around (feat. Iva Lamkum)"

D-Styles "John Wayne On Acid"

Romare "all night"

Leeman Brothaz "Trump Nation (feat. Cane)"

Lydia Lunch & Cypress Grove "Ode to Billie Joe"

Weasel Walter "Bohemian Rhapsody"

D-Influence "rock with you"

The Civil Wars "Billie jean"

Save Ferris "Come on Eileen"

Cold Chilling Collective "Insane in the Brain (feat. Buster Moe)"

Seal "Fly Like an Eagle"

Roxy Music "Love Is the Drug (Todd Terje Disco Dub)"

Bahamadia "Rugged Ruff"

dan le sac Vs Scroobius Pip "Thou Shalt Always Kill"

El-P "The Full Retard"