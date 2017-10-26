Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Frequency Theory 
 
 Music
 
 Radio Free Brooklyn  
 Attribution Share Alike (by-sa) 
Hosted by Tom Tenney
Original Air Date: October 26, 2017

Tonight's show, "Not Normal" features tracks by Kora, Slum Village, Mc Solaar, D-Influence, Squeeze, The Aggrolites, and more!

Frequency Theory is Funk, Jazz, Reggae, Hip-Hop.

LIVE Thursdays 8-10pm Eastern (US) Time.

Only on Radio Free Brooklyn.

PLAYLIST:

Kora "politician"
Jon Kennedy "Boom Clack"
The Aggrolites "Funky Fire"
LL Cool J "I Can't Live Without My Radio"
Songhoy Blues "Sahara (feat. Iggy Pop)"
MC Solaar "Zonmé des zombies (feat. Bambi Cruz)"
Squeeze "Rough Ride"
Slum Village "fall in love"
Sola Rosa "Turn Around (feat. Iva Lamkum)"
D-Styles "John Wayne On Acid"
Romare "all night"
Leeman Brothaz "Trump Nation (feat. Cane)"
Lydia Lunch & Cypress Grove "Ode to Billie Joe"
Weasel Walter "Bohemian Rhapsody"
D-Influence "rock with you"
The Civil Wars "Billie jean"
Save Ferris "Come on Eileen"
Cold Chilling Collective "Insane in the Brain (feat. Buster Moe)"
Seal "Fly Like an Eagle"
Roxy Music "Love Is the Drug (Todd Terje Disco Dub)"
Bahamadia "Rugged Ruff"
dan le sac Vs Scroobius Pip "Thou Shalt Always Kill"
El-P "The Full Retard"

  Download Program Podcast
00:00:00 English 2017-10-26
 Brooklyn, NYC
  View Script
    
Frequency Theory 1738  00:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(114MB) Mono		 7 Download File...
   