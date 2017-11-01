Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Subversion #1312 
 
 Actuality (Uncut Material)
 Farhad Bandesh Kurdish Refugee
 Linda Rose  
 Attribution Non-commercial (by-nc) 
https://autonomousactionradio.com/2017/11/01/australia-strands-refugees-on-remote-island-w-hostile-locals/

After imprisoning refugees in the Manus Island Detention Centre for four years the Australian government aided by PNG is closing the center and expecting detainees to move to unsecured accommodation.

The new accommodation is closer to the Lorengau township where there are many locals who are hostile to refugees.
Recorded by Farhad and sent via a messaging app

00:02:25 English 2017-10-31
 Underground 4ZZZ
