Program Information
 The Michael Slate Show 
 November 4 It Begins. This Nightmare Must End! The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go! Sunsara Taylor, Refusefascism.org, Bob Avakian, Revolutionary Communist Party.
 Weekly Program
 Sunsara Taylor (Writer, Revcom.us, co-initiator Refusefascism.org); Bob Avakian (Chairman, Revolutionary Communist Party)
 Michael Slate  
Sunsara Taylor: November 4th National Protest Movement to Demand: This Nightmare Must End: The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!

Bob Avakian: The Trump-Pence Regime Must Go! In The Name of Humanity We REFUSE To Accept a Fascist America: A Better World IS Possible
Michael Slate - Host and Producer
Henry Carson - Assistant Producer
Jeff Pryor - Production Assistant
Teddy Robinson - Engineer  
Broadcast ready with a musical break at 21:40 and can accommodate local id if needed.

