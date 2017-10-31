|
| Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
| Weekly Program
| Adele M. Stan, a columnist with The American Prospect; Matthew Gardner, a Senior Fellow at the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy; Yanique Joseph of the Haiti Renaissance Institute
| Scott Harris
| Mueller's First Indictments Stirs Fear in White House; Trickle Down Hoax Central to GOP Tax Reform Plan; The Answer to Haiti’s Deforestation Problem is a National Forestry Corps.
| Between the Lines for the Week Ending November 10, 2017
|00:29:00
|English
|2017-10-31
