Program Information
 RURAL WAR ROOM RADIO 
 
 Music
 Byron Werner & Donavan Suitt
 Rural War Room  
The second hour of Rural War Room's four-hour weekly radio broadcast 10pm-2am central time from KABF 88.3 FM Little Rock, Arkansas; KAOS Radio Austin, Texas. Details on the international works of Rural War Room - Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Soundcloud, Google+, Tumblr, ReverbNation, SongKick. Buy albums by the RWR cyberband on iTunes & Amazon. http://www.RuralWarRoom.com @ruralwarroom - Click Series above for full archive
Them - I Put A Spell On You
Oscar Peterson Trio - Mumbles
Frenzy - I See Red
Sparkle Moore - Skull And Crossbones
Altered Images - Dead Pop Stars
Moog Cookbook - Hotel California
The Beetlejuice Pit Crew - Jump In The Line
Alexander "Skip" Spence - Margaret-Tiger Rug
Joe Christ - Killing For Satan
Caravan Palace featuring JFTH - Mighty
MC Hammer - Pray (Slam The Hammer Dub)
Rural War Room - Hammertime
Landscape - Norman Bates

