The opening hour of Rural War Room's four-hour weekly radio broadcast 10pm-2am central time from KABF 88.3 FM Little Rock, Arkansas; KAOS Radio Austin, Texas. Details on the international works of Rural War Room - Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Soundcloud, Google+, Tumblr, ReverbNation, SongKick. Buy albums by the RWR cyberband on iTunes & Amazon. http://www.RuralWarRoom.com @ruralwarroom - Click Series above for full archive
The Rockin' Guys - Pardon Me, I've Got...Someone To Kill
Caravan Palace - Midnight
Front 242 - Until Death (Do Us Part)
Souiumono - Sunset Of Children's Song
The Meteors - The Hills have Eyes
Olya Polyakova - Love-Carrot
DJ Cheb I Sabbah - Samarpanam (The Dhuni Mix)
OOIOO - Shizuku Gunung
Eurythmics - Baby's Gone Blue
Tommy Vig - Encounter
Siouxsie & The Banshees - The Sweetest Chill
Mucca Pazza - Bump