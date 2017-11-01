No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
After two weeks of fund drive shows, I'm catching up on recent releases by Offa Rex, Rumput, Kries, Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino, La Misa Negra, Trio Da Kali & Kronos Quartet, Banda Magda, Leila Gobi and The Bombay Royale
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Wednesday from 3 to 5 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Offa Rex | USA-England UK | Bonny May | The Queen Of Hearts | Nonesuch | 2017
Rumput | RVA USA | John Henry | Rumput | self-released | 2017
Kries | Croatia | Ivo Se Sece | Selo Na Okuke / Village Tracks | Riverboat | 2017
Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino | Italy | Ientu | Canzoniere | Ponderosa | 2017
Antonio Castrignano | Italy | Fomenta | Fomenta: Ilenu De Taranta | Ponderosa | 2014
Andres Landero | Colombia | Canto A Mi Machete | Yo Amaneci | Vampisoul | 1972
La Misa Negra | USA | Duena De Mi | La Misa Negra | NAM Entertainment | 2017
Chico Trujillo feat Kevin Johansen | Chile-Argentina-USA | Los Nervios Que Te Di | Reina De Todas Las Fiestas | Barbes | 2015
Radiocumbia | Colombia | Cumbia, Tabaco Y Ron (Benny Bazz remix) | De Mente Caliente | Polen | 2008
Radiocumbia | Colombia | El Pipiloco | De Mente Caliente | Polen | 2008
Gypsyphonic Disko | USA | Solar Phonic | Nola-Phonic Volume 1 | self-released | 2010
Sekouba Bambino | Guinee Conakry | It's A Man's Man's World | Sinikan | Sono / Next Music | 2002
Trio Da Kali & Kronos Quartet | Mali-USA | Ladilikan | Ladilikan | World Circuit | 2017
Banda Magda | Greece-Argentina-Japan-Colombia-USA | Reine De Bois | Tigre | GroundUP / Verve | 2017
Rokia Traore | Mali | Melacolie | Beautiful Africa | Nonesuch | 2013
Leila Gobi | Mali | Eh Khanzam | 2017 | Clermont Music | 2017
The Bombay Royale | Australia-India | Mauja | Run Kitty Run | HopeStreet | 2017
Band Master Rangeela & Rasila | India | Emosanal Attyachar | Dev.D original soundtrack | T-Series | 2008
Olli & The Bollywood Orchestra | India-France | Relax | Olli Goes To Bollywood | Label Caravan | 2013
DJ Rekha & Dave Sharma | USA | Pyar Baile (full mix) | single | Beat Bazaar | 2011
Usha Uthup | India | Ramba Ho-Ho-Ho Samba Ho-Ho-Ho | Armaan original motion picture soundtrack | Saregama | 1981