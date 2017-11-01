November 1, 2017

Subtitle: Music from around the world in the universal language of groove

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Broadcast Restrictions: For non-profit use only.

Broadcast Advisory: No Advisories - program content screened and verified.

Summary: After two weeks of fund drive shows, I'm catching up on recent releases by Offa Rex, Rumput, Kries, Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino, La Misa Negra, Trio Da Kali & Kronos Quartet, Banda Magda, Leila Gobi and The Bombay Royale

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Wednesday from 3 to 5 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Offa Rex | USA-England UK | Bonny May | The Queen Of Hearts | Nonesuch | 2017

Rumput | RVA USA | John Henry | Rumput | self-released | 2017



Kries | Croatia | Ivo Se Sece | Selo Na Okuke / Village Tracks | Riverboat | 2017

Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino | Italy | Ientu | Canzoniere | Ponderosa | 2017

Antonio Castrignano | Italy | Fomenta | Fomenta: Ilenu De Taranta | Ponderosa | 2014



Andres Landero | Colombia | Canto A Mi Machete | Yo Amaneci | Vampisoul | 1972

La Misa Negra | USA | Duena De Mi | La Misa Negra | NAM Entertainment | 2017

Chico Trujillo feat Kevin Johansen | Chile-Argentina-USA | Los Nervios Que Te Di | Reina De Todas Las Fiestas | Barbes | 2015



Radiocumbia | Colombia | Cumbia, Tabaco Y Ron (Benny Bazz remix) | De Mente Caliente | Polen | 2008

Radiocumbia | Colombia | El Pipiloco | De Mente Caliente | Polen | 2008

Gypsyphonic Disko | USA | Solar Phonic | Nola-Phonic Volume 1 | self-released | 2010



Sekouba Bambino | Guinee Conakry | It's A Man's Man's World | Sinikan | Sono / Next Music | 2002

Trio Da Kali & Kronos Quartet | Mali-USA | Ladilikan | Ladilikan | World Circuit | 2017



Banda Magda | Greece-Argentina-Japan-Colombia-USA | Reine De Bois | Tigre | GroundUP / Verve | 2017

Rokia Traore | Mali | Melacolie | Beautiful Africa | Nonesuch | 2013

Leila Gobi | Mali | Eh Khanzam | 2017 | Clermont Music | 2017



The Bombay Royale | Australia-India | Mauja | Run Kitty Run | HopeStreet | 2017

Band Master Rangeela & Rasila | India | Emosanal Attyachar | Dev.D original soundtrack | T-Series | 2008

Olli & The Bollywood Orchestra | India-France | Relax | Olli Goes To Bollywood | Label Caravan | 2013

DJ Rekha & Dave Sharma | USA | Pyar Baile (full mix) | single | Beat Bazaar | 2011



Usha Uthup | India | Ramba Ho-Ho-Ho Samba Ho-Ho-Ho | Armaan original motion picture soundtrack | Saregama | 1981



